CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 8: Head coach Roy Williams of North Carolina Tar Heels talks to Tre Jones # 3 of Duke Blue Devils after their game at Dean Smith Center on February 8, 2020 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. | Photo by Streeter Lecka / Getty Images

An extraordinary Saturday in many ways

In the ACC competition on Saturday, the epic end of Duke-UNC overshadowed everything else and that’s a shame, because the rest of the ACC also saw a solid action.

ACC action on Sundays

Notre Dame @ Clemson || 6:00 || ACCN

Saturday results

Louisville 80 Virginia 73

Duke 98 UNC 96

Florida State 99 Miami 81

Boston College 77 Virginia Tech 73

Pitt 73 Georgia Tech 64

Syracuse 75 Wake Forest 73

ACC standings

Virginia lost to Louisville but was able to win. Tomas Woldetensae also rated her offensive as a potential offensive force. He hit 7-10 threes in this one and scored 27 points. Virginia had problems with insults and sales this year.

Not Saturday UVA scored 73.

Woldetensae and Kihei Clark scored 50 points together and the rest of the team had only 23. And the bank had only two.

Nevertheless, Virginia is getting much better.

Wake Forest is getting better too. It may not be fast enough to save Danny Manning’s job, but it is clearly happening.

The deacons were behind most of the game and actually fought for the lead: At 5:29, Wake was between 69 and 65, and that at Syracuse, mind you. Then Wake Forest started defending the Orange’s defense.

And like a boa constrictor, Syracuse began to supplant the life and self-confidence of the Wake Forest.

Just as we saw in Louisville, the demon deacons did everything except win. It is certainly frustrating, but it is a learning experience. They’re a lot harder right now than ever. We say the following: Go carefully at your own risk.

Miami got Chris Lykes and Kameron McGusty and they came from the bank, but it didn’t matter much. Florida State hit her hard and won 99-81.

It was close in the first half – Florida State had a 50:47 lead – before Florida State brought Miami to its knees.

This gave Leonard Hamilton the chance to rest Trent Forrest and Devin Vassell for the trip to Duke Monday.

The “Noles” didn’t have to work too hard in this case – only MJ Walker was given up to 30 minutes. You will be well rested in Durham.

Chris Lykes is back, but only played 21 minutes and had eight points. McGusty played eight minutes and missed.

Good news from the bad: Isaiah Wong had to play and had 23 points in 8-12 shooting against one of the best defenses in the ACC.

Do you feel that many ACC teams are slowly regretting not recruiting Justin Champagnie?

Because the guy turns into an absolute beast.

He had 30 points against Georgia Tech Saturday. He also had nine rebounds, two steals and a block. In his last six games he scored 103 points and got 55 boards. That gives 17.1 ppg and 9.1 rpg in this stretch.

Even better, according to coach Jeff Capel, that he does all the dirty work for Pitt: “I thought he did a few big things, none bigger than the offensive rebound finish he got later in the game,” said Capel. “He has talent, he’s a great boy. He wants to be good. He’s starting to find out. It’s hard. Everything you want to achieve is hard on the other side.”

He’s probably not ready for the NBA yet, but next year? Could be.

In his last five games, Georgia Tech’s Jose Alvarado had 26, 9, 25, 20, and 9 paternity – his girlfriend has either had a baby or is past due – may have stressed him out in the game. On the other hand, Pitt’s defense probably also stressed him out.

With the win, Pitt advances to 15: 9 and has two games to win – Clemson at home and at Virginia Tech.

Speaking of Hokies, they played at Boston College and lost 14-10 in extra time. Landers Nolley had 29 points and 11 boards in a loss.

Steffon Mitchell was actually not an offensive force. He had 21 points and 15 boards to advance BC. He is a limited player, but you loved his intensity, especially on the boards and in defense. Talk about someone who loves dirty work.

Virginia Tech owned the first half and seven minutes after the second, but then Boston College came back. And they did it with some misfortune: Jared Hamilton was injured early and for some reason, Jim Christian sent a healthy Nik Popovic into the locker room late in the game. Pretty solid win for the Eagles and fifth consecutive loss for the Hokies.

We always like to draw a metaphorical line in the overall ranking. You also have another chance at the NCAAs. Including NIT or the beach.

We are not saying that they can all do it, just that there is a chance that they can do it.

At the moment we are drawing it under Notre Dame. Boston College is a game that is ahead of the Irish and only 12-12. So they won’t make it until they win the ACC tournament. Otherwise look from 1-9:

Louisville, Duke and FSU are in. Virginia and Syracuse have reasonable opportunities and NC State, Pitt and Notre Dame have more to win but cannot be excluded.

People have talked a lot about how bad the ACC year is, and that is certainly true. However, it is not a competitive year. Wake Forest is almost in the basement and they almost put Louisville on the street # 1 and brought Syracuse to Summer in Syracuse. UNC has just worked overtime with Duke # 2 after beating the Blue Devils for most of the game. Clemson voted this year to break its infamous 0-59 series in Chapel Hill. Georgia Tech can beat anyone.

A lot of teams are really fighting, but the ACC’s hallmark of being incredibly competitive is still there.

Just one more time to see it this week when Notre Dame visits Clemson. For Clemson, there is not much at stake apart from pride, but for Notre Dame it is crucial. We therefore recommend watching the video, because if something turned out last night, you really don’t know what’s going to happen.

