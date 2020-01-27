advertisement

Only one ACC game Sunday when Virginia stayed to beat Wake Forest in extra time, 65-63.

The ACC action on Monday

UNC @ NC status || 7:00 || ESPN

Sunday results

Virginia 65 Wake Forest 63, OT

ACC standings

The scarce score suggests a few things: 1) As we said at the start of the season, Virginia is now everyone’s goal. 2) Virginia is definitely on the ground and 3) Wake Forest is still fighting, but the Demon Deacons have occasionally shown a real heart this season and no one has been able to say so much about Wake Forest lately.

This is all the more true when Wake Chaundee Brown (ankle), Brandon Childress (foot injury and boots) and Sharone Wright missed going home to deal with a family situation. So yes, they lost, but they obviously played with heart and character that were so good for them.

How bad was Virginia’s offense? So bad that Kihei Clark said this about newcomer Tomas Woldetensae, who hit seven three hands: “Huge. Enormously. If anyone can shoot, it’s big for us, so a big compliment to him. “

It’s both fun and sad, but while Virginia is learning, you can’t win in defense alone.

Just a game on Monday, but it’s a fool when UNC visits Raleigh to meet up with old rival NC State.

UNC wins most of it and the state’s aversion to UNC is as strong as Duke’s. Obviously, people in Raleigh know that UNC is very vulnerable now, and you can expect the pack to be pumped up and ready to play a tough core defense.

Obviously it would help to have Manny Bates, but we’re not sure if he is playing or not since he was in the concussion log.

It may not be a great game, but it will be intense and if the state manages to withdraw, the atmosphere will be brilliant. You don’t want to miss it.

