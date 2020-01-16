advertisement

At this point it is clear that Virginia has a championship hangover.

The cavaliers have proven it again in Tallahassee. What we imagine as Virginia basketball is only partially available. The slow, deliberate pace is natural. Reliable three-point shooting? The highly intelligent game management?

Not as much.

Virginia was close to ending against Florida State, but a number of stupid and sometimes casual mistakes have dashed their hopes.

This and the miserable UNC season underline something else: Mike Krzyzewski maintains a ridiculously high standard every year. This year’s team are still a realistic title contender without Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish. UNC and Virginia are both fighting to replace some great starters. Duke does this every year and remains highly competitive.

Bennett is now finding out that not only is it incredibly difficult to maintain a high standard of sales, but also, as it is, to be relentlessly followed. Everyone now wants a piece of Virginia and everyone realizes that he’s vulnerable for the first time in a while.

Bennett needs to be killed to see that mistakes make him more vulnerable.

Virginia had 18 sales, including nine from Point Guard Kihei Clark.

Still, UVA could have won this game with a few more moments from Bennett Ball. And on the plus side, Tomas Woldetensae scored 3-4 for three hands. He may be able to address a critical weakness for the future cavs.

But right now? Male cat.

Two players have returned from injuries: Derryck Thornton from BC and CJ Bryce from NC State.

Thornton, who had an ankle injury, returned to the starting line-up, but had minimal offensive and no apparent defense impact when Syracuse’s three-guard attack accumulated 53 points and his opponent, newcomer Joe Girard, 4-6 lap .

The Orange won 76:50. Rail striker Marek Dolezaj had a double-double with 11 points and 10 boards.

In the case of State, CJ Bryce is really the heart of this team and they were happy to have it back – and it made a difference. It’s not just that he’s the team’s top scorer. He is the guy who really organizes, focuses and keeps the team strong.

He had six points and five submissions, but you can’t quantify everything he does. Check back in a few weeks to see how State is doing with him. It is a constant influence.

Georgia Tech and Notre Dame went back and forth in the last game of the night, but Prentiss Hubb ended up shooting too well.

He scored for 25 points, shot 8-16 and 3-8, and even hit the clinch free throw. As usual, John Mooney had a double-double. Incidentally, it is also not the case that he determines a double-double average. He only missed a double-double twice – 10 points and eight rebounds against UNC at the season opener and seven points and 15 rebounds against Toledo. He can’t get it, but his consequence should make him a candidate for the ACC player of the year. The guy shows up every night and just takes his ass off.

After Wednesday night’s games, we see a three-way draw at the top – Duke, Louisville and Florida State – Virginia Tech in second place and a five-way draw in third place. Georgia Tech is tenth, and there is still a three-way match between Miami, Notre Dame and Pitt.

UNC and Wake Forest hold the bottom two places. Some good news for the tar heels in this gloomy season: Cole Anthony has posted on Instragam that he is almost back. We don’t know if he can save this train accident or not, but a reliable ball guide would have helped against Clemson.

There are no games until Saturday, but then there are some really interesting ones: Duke hosts Louisville, Miami welcomes Florida State, UNC and Pitt have a rematch, Syracuse scores another goal at Virginia Tech, Clemson and NC State, both of them Virginia travels to Atlanta to try to break her streak of bad luck. When they get there, they will find a persistent Georgia Tech team that can defend the paint very well. With minimal three-point shooting, the hoos could get into trouble again.

Wednesday’s results

Florida State 54 Virginia 50

Syracuse 76 Boston College 50

NC State 80 Miami 63

Notre Dame 78 Georgia Tech 74

No Thursday games

ACC standings

