February 3, 2020; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles Center Dominik Olejniczak (15) fouls North Carolina Tar Heels guard Cole Anthony (2) during the first half at the Donald L. Tucker Center. | Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sport

The game was close, but the FSU was physically dominant.

Only one game on Tuesday, but it was indeed very interesting when the UNC went to Tallahassee, played a lot better than in the past few weeks, and was getting closer to a surprise.

ACC action on Tuesday

Duke @ Boston College || 7:00 || ESPN

Virginia Tech @ Georgia Tech || 7:00 || ACCN

Monday’s result:

Florida State 65 UNC 59

ACC standings

Not close enough since Florida State won 65-59.

We thought the FSU could blow out UNC. The “Noles” are long, deep and athletic, and the UNC is not, at least not with the injuries they have suffered.

In fact, the state of Florida put a blanket on the strengths of the UNC: Garrison Brooks had only five points, four rebounds and four fouls. Armando Bacot had six points, six rebounds and three fouls (it is worth noting that in the three games before his return, Brooks had 67 total points – 22.3 per game – and 29 rebounds – 9.6 per game. Since then he has 15 points – Scored 7.5 per game – and snatched 14 rebounds or 7 per game).

So we were surprised in the first half when UNC was constantly picking up the state passports of Florida. In some cases, it was just stupidity: the Noles went to the left corner several times, then cut to the basket and passed in the middle … directly to a UNC defender.

FSU did not play well and UNC played better than in a time other than the NC State game. But from 8:00 a.m., Florida State, with its depth and talent, began to overcome its bad decisions.

In fact, you could shorten this game like this: UNC took the ball away at eye level, but FSU took it away over the shoulder

The FSU hosted a block party and some of these ten blocks were very physical. At UNC’s last possession, Cole Anthony drove, blocked, got the rebound, shot much higher to avoid another block, and was blocked again at the next chase.

And so the game ended. As was the case for much of the game, UNC ended up being punk.

After the game, Roy Williams said he was “angry”. He agreed that his team was playing better, but still had no victories, saying “it’s not fucking nuclear science out there” and that his team basically had to do what he told them to do.

It’s not that she throws her under the bus again, but he’s excited and ready.

The Tar Heels are now back in last place with Miami and Wake Forest.

The UNC is closed until Saturday when the Tar Heels receive Duke. As for the FSU, the Noles will get Miami on Saturday and the Blue Devils on Monday.

Louisville ranked 5th, Duke 7, and Florida State 8 in the coach survey on Monday.

Tuesday’s going uphill a bit as Duke attends Boston College and the Techs, Virginia and Georgia compete in Atlanta. The yellow jackets have tightened the defense and you can shoot the hokies straight from the gym. Something has to give.

