Two ACC games as basketball begin to take center stage after college football is over and the NFL is approaching.

# 10/11 Louisville visits Pitt and Mike Young takes Virginia Tech on his first trip to Winston-Salem to take on Wake Forest.

From here it looks pretty clear that Virginia Tech should win this game, especially when Chaundee Brown is still out. Wake has bigger players, but Virginia Tech knows how to score goals and how to pull back-door crime out of the basket. Wake is vulnerable.

We wouldn’t rule out a Pitt win, but it won’t be easy. When Jeff Capel focuses his boys and puts them in their place, Louisville hesitated when people do it.

Speaking of Pitt: Jeff Capel loves basketball, but fears that children can play too much at times and that failures can occur. Harry Giles could agree: the former Duke Star had three knee surgeries when he was 20 years old.

Capel: “I think it is very important that the parents are smart about what they allow their child to do. We always told the boys or encouraged them:” Hey, turn it off after a certain point in summer. You don’t need to do anything Prove. You did this. You don’t owe anything. Take care of your body. It is important that you have an excellent graduation year, but (also) you are rested. “

“As a parent, you don’t have to be immersed in all the glitz and glamor and understand what’s in your child’s best interest. Is my child tired? Does he play three games a day on two consecutive weekends? Is that wise? Two or three games a day, traveling, all these things. It’s a big, big problem. “

It’s a fairly quiet night, but another important story: UNC’s Brandon Robinson had a car accident this weekend and could miss UNC’s game against Pitt. Apparently he was hit by someone grumbling on something.

You have to feel for him. He is young and healthy and takes care of his own business. Who does that?

He joins Anthony Harris, Sterling Manley, Jeremiah Francis and Cole Anthony as injured Tar Heels, at least for a few days.

Harris and Manley is out for the year.

Another UNC note: Former Roy Williams assistant CB McGrath was fired from UNC-Wilmington after his third season started 5-14.

