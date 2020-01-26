advertisement

Jose Alvarado was sensational against NC State Saturday photo by Rich von Biberstein / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The tradition ruled the ACC Saturday

In Saturday’s ACC action, Boston College won Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech NC State, Clemson lost in Louisville, Pitt fell in Syracuse, Florida crushed Notre Dame, and the UNC raided Miami to break the streak break and eventually push Roy Williams past Dean Smith to win the grand total.

advertisement

ACC action on Sundays

Virginia @ Wake Forest || 12:00 || ACCN

ACC results from Saturday

Florida State 85 Notre Dame 84

Louisville 80 Clemson 62

UNC 94 Miami 71

Syracuse 69 Pitt 61

Boston College 61 Virginia Tech 56

Georgia Tech 64 NC State 58

ACC standings

And it was easy – but for a reason. UNC defeated Miami between 91 and 74, but the Canes played without Kameron McGusty and Chris Lykes. McGusty had sun cramps and Lykes has an injury that has been referred to as both a groin injury and a hip flexor.

Whatever it is, Miami had little chance without these two.

Added to that was a career night from Brandon Robinson, who was 29, and it was a lost night for him hurricanes.

Not the UNC or should. A win is a win and they needed one. Armando Bacot rose here with 19 points and 15 boards.

All traditional powers won on Saturday. Louisville took advantage of a 20-0 run at the start of his game against Clemson and prevailed in an 82:60 win. Aamir Simms, who recently looked like Superman, only got four points for the tigers. Only Clyde Trapp hit Clemson with 11 double digits.

We didn’t expect Notre Dame to push the FSU onto the street, but they lost it at just 85-84. The Irish had a chance of winning 2.6 on the clock, but Florida State defended very well and Dane Goodwin only managed a desperate boost. The look on Leonard Hamilton’s face was in the game at that point … well, he barely changed a look, but he was clearly concerned.

Wyatt Wilkes had a career high of 19. John Mooney’s double-double series was canceled when the big guy was held on 19 points and only five boards.

The FSU has won 10 times in a row, but almost forgave this time: The Irish rallied from nine points with a lead of 6:15 minutes to almost win the street.

Syracuse’s Big Three split for 38, but Marek Dolejaz, at 17, managed to get Syracuse past Pitt 69-61.

Pitt struggled with the zone, shooting only 38.9 percent overall and hitting only 5-21 out of range for 23.8 percent.

Nevertheless, they reduced the lead a couple of times to three, but could not overcome the hump.

Pitt will play at Duke on Tuesday.

Do you remember what we said about Jose Alvarado? How is there anything more dangerous than an experienced point guard?

Well, the junior doesn’t appear on the NBA draft boards, but Kevin Keatts probably wishes he would. State didn’t have Manny Bates and Pat Andree, but Tech won without top scorer Michael DeVoe.

Is it us or are injuries more common this season?

Alvarado finished the race with eight wins and linked Kenny Anderson’s 29-year record.

Virginia Tech was so impressive that we often forget that they are small and young. Against Boston College, the Hokies showed 14 sales and only 11 assists.

Jarius Hamilton had an impressive game and scored 23, including some key shots too late.

Nik Popovic is back for BC with back problems, but the big guy only played eight minutes and had only two points and a rebound.

Just one game Sunday as Virginia travels to Wake Forest.

A sad note: Former ACC Commissioner Gene Corrigan has died. He headed the ACC from 1987 to 1996 and helped include the FSU in the league. He was 91 years old.

Three steps forward, one step back for the wolf pack

Why Brandon Robinson was so motivated that he had a career night against Miami

NC State Keatts: “We didn’t fight much”

Demon Deacons are trying to join the ACC package

UVa men’s basketball: cavaliers visit Wake Forest

Georgia Tech ends by defeating N.C. State

Former ACC Commissioner Gene Corrigan dies

Offensive suffering injured Virginia Tech in loss at Boston College

Ed Hardin: Carolina wins and the wait is over

The Florida State Band offers to help the Chiefs at the Super Bowl get War Chant right

Striving for five: Syracuse defeated Pitt 69-61 (looking back on Brent Ax)

Quincy Guerrier’s game against Pitt is not enough to satisfy Jim Boeheim

Remembering the legacy of former Notre Dame sports director Gene Corrigan

Notre Dame ends up right there, but the shots are still not firing. Brey fades away

Cold shooting causes Pitt to fail in Syracuse for the fourth time in a row

DBR Auctions | Blue Healer Auctions get in touch

advertisement