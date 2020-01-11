advertisement

People can say that the ACC has failed this year and it probably is, but the games are still pretty damn interesting. Take a look at what is happening on Saturday:

Louisville at Notre Dame, NC State at Virginia Tech, Syracuse at Virginia, Georgia Tech at BC and Clemson at UNC.

As previously mentioned, Roy either breaks the record of Dean’s all-time wins at the UNC, or Clemson breaks Chapel Hill’s epic losing streak [0:59].

advertisement

Something has to give.

The series will likely inspire UNC, but it could do the same for Clemson. Difficult choice. We are not sure.

We think Louisville should beat Notre Dame, but again a tough call. To a certain extent, people are on the map and it is clear that they are not a top five team, at least not at the moment. Mike Brey seems to have his groove back, so we’ll bring the Irish over here and probably regret it later.

Incidentally, Louisville reported this alleged death threat to Jordan Nwora to the authorities. As they should.

The last time NC State played Virginia Tech, Buzz Williams was still the coach and the game was a complete disaster. Virginia Tech won 47-24 and the halftime was 20-14.

People have laughed at it ever since. Condition hit 9-24 off the ground, which is terrible.

Don’t expect this to be the case this year.

At first both teams like to run. Second, Virginia Tech is a deadly three-point shooting team. And third, the Hokies are likely to have trouble defending the state where the pack has a huge advantage.

We tend to bring Virginia Tech here, but that’s just a guess. We will be excited to see how these very different trainers drive one after the other.

I don’t know about the Virginia game. Syracuse was traumatized at the start, lost to UVA and only scored 34 points. Maybe someone will get hot and start raining three out of the pack line. Maybe not.

Given how well Georgia Tech has played lately, we have to go with them, especially when Derryck Thornton and Nik Popovic are still out or limited for BC.

It may have been a year without success for the conference, but we can say this: with the exception of UNC, every team in the ACC has shown a serious heart once, not least BC when it comes to disrupting the UVA without its two best Player.

ACC action on Saturday

Louisville @ Notre Dame || 2:00 || ESPN

NC State @ Virginia Tech || 2:00 || ACCNX

Syracuse @ Virginia || 4:00 || ESPN

Clemson @ UNC || 4:30 || ACCNX

Wake Forest @ Duke || 8:00 || ACCN

advertisement