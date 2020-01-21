advertisement

You could look at the State Virginia game 53-51 and think okay the pack pulled you out and you were right.

ACC action on Tuesday

Wake Forest @ Clemson || 8:00 || ACCN

Miami @ Duke || 9:00 || ESPN

Monday’s result

ACC standings

What you wouldn’t get is what an intense game it was.

State rose 42:31:46 in the second half and then watched Virginia increase defense pressure.

State only scored another goal after 3:42. Nothing new for ACC fans. This is what Virginia does: a root canal followed by garrotation. It’s a miserable way to lose.

Only the state has not cooperated this time.

And the wolf pack had real adversities. They played without the big man Manny Bates and Pat Andree and then lost DJ Funderburk through fouls.

Hey, it’s better to lose him because he drove a booted car.

And despite Virginia’s 15-point run to get back into the game, State buckled, panicked briefly, and then played clever, tough basketball.

The state had lost eight directly to the Cavs. And to be clear, Virginia is not the Virginia we have known in recent years.

That’s right, but maybe also for the wolf pack. This team has shown a lot of fighting Virginia and won with a lot of adversity in a very difficult environment. State stumbled, pulled itself together, and triumphed. Very impressive.

It’s a quiet night, but good news from Louisville: David Johnson is fine after his scary moment at Duke, where it looked like he’d hurt his shoulder.

Also in the new polls Louisville ranks 5th and Florida State 6th in the survey and flip spots of coaches in AP. Duke is also number 8 in both areas.

