In Saturday’s ACC action, Florida State beat 83-79, Syracuse defeated Virginia Tech 71-69, Clemson fell to NC State 60-54, Virginia defeated Georgia Tech 63-58, and Pitt hit UNC 66-52.

It wasn’t that close either.

ACC action on Sundays

Boston College @ Wake Forest || 6:00 || ACCN

Saturday results

Louisville 79 Duke 73

Florida State 83 Miami 79

Pitt 66 UNC 52

Syracuse 71 Virginia Tech 69

Virginia 63 Georgia Tech 58

ACC standings

Pitt is 12-6 and 3-4 in the ACC. This team lost to Nicholls and Wake Forest. It is promising but not great at the moment.

This team has played UNC-Punk twice in the last two weeks.

The first half of Saturday was ridiculous in every way. Pitt was walking over UNC, securing and doing it again. Check out ESPN’s play-by-play page. Start at 11:12 am when the score was 18-10 and Pitt up: down but not out yet.

Go down to 1:28 PM.

You can almost feel the trust fading due to the emotionless billing of tabular failures: sales. Steal. Sales. Sales. Steal. Sales.

Each of them was a metaphorical killing for Roy Williams’ self-esteem.

Any trainer would experience a feeling of failure at this stage, but it has slowly become clear to us that Williams benefits more from his self-esteem (as opposed to self-esteem) than most coaches from his professional success. Hence the jokes about suicide or the comments that he should be fired for poor performance. For Williams, failure is closely linked to his self-esteem.

Frankly, it reminds us of former Duke coach Bill Foster, who drove around Durham after a defeat and punished himself with country music. And by that we don’t mean the bippety bop country on the radio, where everyone has a girl, a swing, a pickup and a Saturday night who longs to do something, but the hard 70s country music of Loss and alcohol consumption and devastating treachery. If you drive around long enough and hear George Jones at its most destructive climax, or fancy or bottle let me down, you’ll either get the damn game over or drive off a bridge. It was probably great self-therapy.

Aside from sales, the UNC has not helped itself either. The heels shot only 31.7 percent, 22.2 percent from deep and only 46.7 percent from the foul line. Or as Roy could say, the damned abyss line. How does a team shoot free throws so badly?

(Answer: It really wasn’t that bad. Garrison Brooks, who was by far the most admirable tar heel in this season’s train crash, shot 2: 8. Take it out and it’s a much better, though barely great, 8-13 ).

With 16 sales and Pitts aggression, it was almost impossible for the UNC to do a lot.

Roy Williams defeated Yale against Dean Smith on December 30 and has been there since then.

On the one hand, they imagine that what he means when he says things about how he worships Smith, and that every game he practices is a tribute to him (even if it hasn’t been a great homage lately). He treats Smith like a father figure, which is understandable, but all sons compete to some extent with their fathers, partly to gain recognition and partly to outperform them over time, and in that sense not to mention his own need Confirming Yourself If you are successful in a very public format, you have to think that it still kills you to be committed.

We are sure that he would say that this is the least of his worries, but it is certainly not a success.

Next up for the heels is a trip to Virginia Tech, followed by Miami, and a trip to Raleigh, where the pack will be ready to stick to UNC, but well. None of them seem to win for sure.

Miami launched Florida in added time, but ultimately failed to overcome the FSU’s strong and athletic defense. Miami was actually up by nine in the second half, but the Noles cut that and went back. Chris Lykes scored 1:51 to take Miami 69-66 in the lead. Unfortunately, he also missed the front end of a 1: 1 with 1:31 links, causing the FSU to finish the game with: 43 links.

In the extension, Miami still put pressure on the US state of Florida, but the FSU won the extra frame – but Miami really put it under pressure. Depth is a real problem, but Miami is definitely competitive.

Clemson has already defeated Duke, UNC and State, but the dream sweep of all Big Four schools will have to wait until State wins the rematch 60-54. The pack ended up 18 points ahead before Clemson fought back and the goal became quite tight. Aamir Sims started hot – he was great against Duke and UNC – but then the pack threw a blanket over him.

As we suggested, CJ Bryce’s return is a great blessing for State. He played in this every 40 minutes.

Buddy Boeheim got extremely hot against Virginia Tech and broke at one point 18 in a row and a total of 26. He’s way better than just the coach’s boy. Eighteen in a row is not something many people ever do.

The Orange built a 16-point lead in the first half to see Virginia Tech strike back. It was a two point game at 10:37. Syracuse stayed ahead, extending the lead to eight, but Virginia Tech couldn’t steal it. Tyrece Radford, who has been great lately and especially as a ricochet despite him, was held on two points and six ricochets.

At just 6: 2 inches for inches, the newcomer to Baton Rouge is already the best rebounder at the conference.

Syracuse made a clever adjustment for the last game, betting 6-10 Bourama Sidibe for 6-1 Joe Girard. This allowed the Orange to take Elijah Hughes 6-6 to the top of the zone, 6-8 Boeheim in anticipation of a final three-point attempt that failed.

Virginia Tech was incredibly impressive, but there were only times in basketball when you couldn’t be small, and that was one of them.

Virginia lost three games, which is hard to believe for a Tony Bennett team, and ended in Atlanta when the “Hoos” won 63-58.

Jay Huff continues to advance: he had 17 points, eight boards and six blocks. It is a solid game. Even though Georgia Tech’s Josh Pastner rightly insists that his team’s 8-10 record is deceptive, he’s still at 8-10 and is in fourth grade – and parole too. Nobody doubts his intelligence – the guy graduated from college in about five semesters while playing basketball. He is undoubtedly brilliant. Still, 55-62 is not that good a run, and this whole probation officer thing won’t do superiors good when it comes to it, not least that he wasn’t entirely concerned with the whole business.

The ACC race was pretty confused on Sunday when Duke lost to Louisville.

Louisville and FSU are now tied, Duke is third and there is a four-way tie between Virginia, Virginia Tech, NC State and Syracuse at 4-3. The only other team over 500 is currently BC, and that’s just the way it is.

Virginia is just a game behind second place. Don’t be too surprised if they stabilize and move up as the competition brings the frontrunners closer.

Pitt (12-6 / 3-4), Georgia Tech (8-10 / 3-5), Notre Dame (11-6 / 2-4) and Miami (10- 7 / 2-5) are all dangerous teams.

Wake Forest and UNC are at the bottom of the pile and are not very dangerous at the moment.

