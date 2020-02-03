advertisement

January 28, 2020; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Pitt Panthers head coach Jeff Capel reacts to the Duke Blue Devils in the second half at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 79-67. | Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sport

Jeff Capel’s vision takes center stage at Pitt

Let us clarify something: Ugly winning still wins and winning is nice. Winning is even nicer if your program was 8-24 two years ago and seems to be falling apart.

Remember that after Kevin Stallings’ dismissal, almost every player wanted to switch – and more.

Jeff Capel had a tough year last season with a losing streak of 13 games and a loss of 14 of the last 16 games.

Despite his young and insecure character, his team played hard and competed, which was an improvement over the short era of the stallings. And this year they win just as they did over Miami on Sunday.

Miami has problems, especially Chris Lykes, who has an injury but is usually tough.

It took Pitt until the end of the game to really finish the game, and it was largely thanks to Xavier Johnson, who didn’t shoot well early.

On the track, although he was under control: He scored seven points in the last 2:25. Harlond Beverly scored a basket for the “Canes” and a few free throws, and Trey McGowans hit four of his own and ugly or not, Pitt won, and is now in a five-way tie for sixth in the ACC. The next four games are against Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, Clemson and Virginia Tech. These are all winable and if Pitt can do that, Capel will set an impressive 18-8 record and 9-6 in the ACC.

That would be a turning point that could potentially lead to the ACC coach of the year.

Just a game on Sunday and Monday, but Monday could be really interesting: UNC visits Florida State and like many other ACC teams, the Seminoles can drop out after years of defeat against UNC, one of the ACC and the nation’s glamor programs their frustrations on the tar hoes.

And they’re built for that too. The FSU is long, sporty and defends with passion. Things have changed and it would be very exciting if the UNC beat Florida State in Tallahassee this year.

