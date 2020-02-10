advertisement

Only one ACC game on Sunday when Notre Dame went to Clemson and handed the Tigers a 61-57 loss.

The ACC action on Monday

Florida State @ Duke || 7:00 || ESPN

Sunday results

ACC standings

The tigers were reliably tough, but couldn’t make it. They played without Aamir Simms, who was sick, and it hurt: Clemson took 34 threes and made only nine of them. He took the inside game with him.

John Mooney had his reliable double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds for Notre Dame. Rex Pflueger, who did not do so well this year after his ACL surgery last year, had 18.

Notre Dame has now won four times in a row and has now moved to 15-8 and 6-6 in the ACC.

The upcoming trips to Virginia and Duke are not going to be easy, but UNC can be beaten (though sometimes barely), and it is possible that the Irish will finish with six wins and whatever they can earn in the ACC tournament. You could charge a late fee for an NCAA bid.

The only ACC game on Monday that the state of Florida visits Duke and Duke games are always treated separately.

Although NC State is going to Syracuse, the Irish go to Virginia and the UNC buses on Tuesday to take over a Wake Forest team that has improved a lot lately.

