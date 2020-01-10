advertisement

No games tonight, of course, but a few things worth mentioning. We make fun of Kentucky fans and their unbridled ways on a regular basis. Threaten an official’s life or business? Was there before?

Now it’s not just British fans, it’s Louisville fans too. Or maybe. That is hard to say.

Apparently someone has threatened to kill Louisville’s Jordan Nwora for a $ 15 bet on the Louisville-Britain game. Afterwards, Nwora said, “Shoot a lot of crazy things (happened after losing Kentucky). There were people who said they loved me a day ago. Now they want to shoot me, dead. I don’t even know. I got a message from someone who said he wanted to kill me for a $ 15 bet. I said it’s a $ 15 bet? If you are worried about it, you are likely to have more problems than yourself to care for me. ”

The child is much more mature than the threatening punk who spoke first. What an idiot.

This week people – and that’s understandable – paid a lot of attention to Ol ’Roy Williams when he coldly threw his team under the bus and called them the” least talented “team I’ve ever coached. He also recruited and coached them, so it’s mostly his own fault.

That is certainly a captivating statement. Someone on Twitter pointed it out and it’s pretty amazing: This weekend, one of two things will happen. Either Ol´ Roy will overtake Dean Smith in victories or Clemson will break the epic 0-For-Chapel Hill series.

Impressive! Did you think about it in these terms? What is at stake for this game? Honor the two greatest coaches in your school or lose a unique streak.

This is 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, so be sure and keep an eye on it. Clemson fights too, but the Tigers may fit the UNC pretty well, and let’s mention one thing you may not have thought of: Two members of the rotation, John Newman and Hunter Tyson, are from this state – Greensboro and Monroe, respectively. and people like that often enjoy sticking to Big Four teams that they haven’t recruited.

Just make you think. Boogie McIntyre, we’re looking at you.

Even in lean years, Clemson usually has reasonably talented athletes. We’re not going to predict a Clemson win at the moment, but we’re sure to predict it: we’re betting the Tigers play harder. Best of all, we won’t threaten you if we lose.

In Syracuse, too, people are not very happy. As Barry Jacobs recently emphasized, Syracuse has barely been afloat since joining ACC. Syracuse has lost 28-6, 18-13, 23-14, 19-15, 23-14 and 20-14 as ACC members (adapted for games that the NCAA has struck from the record).

We might be wrong, but it seems to be a program that is in decline in the long run, and while Jim Boeheim is a legendary figure there and has never been longer than one except for a few years in Scranton (about three hours away) Hour lived from his hometown.

It is a little more difficult to get angry with one of you, but even St. Bobby Bowden was finally welcomed when the win was canceled.

We don’t want Boeheim to be bad, but just like the FSU, fans will become restless at some point if mediocrity continues.

To a limited extent, this even happens to Roy Williams, at least on Twitter, where some careless people have asked for his head.

The conference is very unfortunate: death threats in Louisville, serious presentations on big programs and in Virginia, the gang that couldn’t shoot straight. Wake Forest may be at the end of the Manning era, and Clemson has already had a major losing streak.

However, things would have been different if UNC Cole Anthony and maybe one or two other useful players and Buzz Williams had been there.

In the long run, NC State, Pitt and Virginia Tech have a bright future and UNC won’t be inactive for long. Things will change fairly quickly, without considering what happens at other conferences. And the ACC, even if it doesn’t work, is extremely competitive.

Louisville’s Fresh Kimble is a graduate transfer, but he already understands the type of conference he attended: “I still feel that the ACC is the best conference in the country and every team in every conference, if an ACC team On the map, the circle says: “Wow, we have to compete against this team,” Kimble told the Courier Journal. “Every team will make it difficult for us, every team will play their hearts out in every ACC game, so we have to be 100% prepared to know that we will get teams The best shots and best efforts. ”

One final note: after Virginia appears to have injured her wrist again at the end of the BC defeat, Virginia’s Braxton Key appears to be fine and ready to go.

