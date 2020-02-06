advertisement

It must be difficult to be a Wake Forest fan these days. The Demon Deacons went to Louisville on Wednesday and in the first half the Deacons looked like world champions. This team was just on fire. They played with panache and confidence and were between 32 and 17 at one point.

Half of them were still 46-35.

Wednesday’s results

Louisville 86 Wake Forest 76

Notre Dame 80 Pitt 72

Virginia 51 Clemson 44

NC State 83 Miami 72

No games until Saturday

ACC standings

Then Louisville, similar to Duke in BC earlier this week, woke up. About five minutes later, Louisville had overtaken and overtaken the Deacs.

And that, as they say, was that.

Cardinal D stiffened and instead of playing with vigor and self-confidence, Wake began to take quick, competitive shots, mostly from the edge.

You can’t do that against Louisville.

After this hot first half, Wake shot 45 percent.

On the plus side, Chaundee Brown is back and that will surely help Wake – just not enough: Louisville won 86-76.

Chris Mack was sometimes worried that star Jordan Nwora would get help. Wasn’t a big factor here: four starters ended in double digits, as did two guys from the bank.

As usual, John Mooney of Notre Dame received a double double against Pitt on Wednesday with 17 points and 10 boards when the Irish won 80-72.

Notre Dame was 19 points ahead at a time and was never really threatened. The size was a big advantage: The big men Juwan Durham and Nate Laszewski scored 22 points and 10 boards. All three big boys shot 16-28 together for 39 points and reached for 20 boards between them. This only underscores how much Jeff Capel’s team could spend on a solid insider game.

As we saw at Duke, Justin Champaignie caught up with 20 points. Xavier Johnson had 17 and Trey McGowan 15.

If you want to summarize NC State and Miami, try the following: The “Canes” are still without Chris Lykes and Kameron Mc Gusty also dropped out, while CJ Bryce snapped out of a drop in points with 22 points and 11 boards. He hit .500 for the first time since his game against Clemson on January 18.

Miami just had a tough year. Injuries have ruined this team.

Clemson and Virginia were destined to fight a low-score defensive match, and Virginia won 51-44.Braxton Keys hit two big three’s that were vital to Virginia and ended at 19.

With 17 attempts and only 10 brands, UVA had a big but almost wasted advantage off the line. That was still better than Clemson’s 4: 7 and explains almost the entire final profit margin for Virginia.

Jay Huff is still on a good career path: he had 10 points, 10 boards and four blocks.

No games until Saturday, but it’s a busy day around the conference. The highlight game is of course Duke at Carolina. Duke is obviously preferred, but UNC plays better and the standards and emotions of rivalry will push them to play even better.

Not quite as exciting, but still interesting: Virginia in Louisville. Tony Bennett owned Rick Pitino completely, and one of the great ACC experiences of the past few years has been to watch his cards bounce helplessly off Virginia’s defense like a virus that just can’t penetrate a cell.

Then you see something that UVA often causes and that we call The Face. This is the case when coaches or players have no answers and do not know how to deal with Virginia’s strong defense. It is sad and funny at the same time. You would see Pitino, who is usually the fiercest trainer who just sits on his bench staring and knows he has no answer.

Can Chris Mack crack it? We’ll see Saturday.

