Duke and UNC will consume most of the oxygen on Saturday, but there are five other ACC games: Miami, Florida, BC will face Cassell to face Virginia Tech, Yellow Jackets’ visit to Pitt, Virginia try to confuse Louisville yet again and Wake Forest flies to Syracuse to try to squeeze the orange in the dome.

ACC action on Saturday

Miami @ Florida State || 12:00 || ACCN

Boston College @ Virginia Tech || 12:00 || ACCNX

Georgia Tech @ Pitt || 2:00 || ACCNX

Virginia @ Louisville || 4:00 || ESPN

Duke @ UNC || 6:00 || ESPN

Wake Forest @ Syracuse || 8:00 || ACCN

ACC standings

Some of these games could be good and all of them have a plot. Let’s go!

BC improves and Virginia Tech slips. Every team is capable of an excellent game, just as every team is capable of a weak game. In the case of BC, it is injuries and less than the typical ACC level. For the Hokies, they are small and young. What else do they have in common?

They both beat UNC.

Like BC, Georgia Tech is better than the record suggests. Pitt fought big teams and tech is a good size. Pitt has solid athletes and is at home. And the offense of tech is (literally) a game of chance. How is this called? We tend to be tech, but not too much. Pitt can counteract the size by turning it over and running.

We want Wake to beat Syracuse, but the truth is we are not sure if Wake can do it. They shone against Louisville for 30 minutes, but of course that’s not enough. The cards rolled to victory.

If we had to choose two games, we would go to Virginia in Louisville and Miami in Florida. Virginia is improving and could certainly interfere with Louisville’s offense – it’s what they do – and the offense is improving. We don’t believe Louisville has defeated Virginia since joining ACC. They are more diverse than before, but we could see that Louisville only bumps against the UVa pack line, like a virus that tries to enter a cell that simply doesn’t allow it. We said it before and we will say it again: Tony Bennett would have been a good endontist.

Miami and FSU is a rivalry game that automatically makes it interesting. Chris Lykes and Kameron McGusty were outside and could be back, which would be a huge boost for the Canes. The FSU also visited Duke on Monday and could drop by Miami. Stay tuned.

Miami played well despite the recent injuries and Lykes is a handful. Last time the “Canes” almost overcame the surprise. This is on the street, of course, but Miami could still cause trouble. We do not predict a surprise, but it is very possible.

A few other things worth mentioning: Former guard assistant Jamill Jones, who killed a man in one blow in 2018, was found guilty of assault.

The victim, a man named Sandor Szabo, attacked Jones’ car and apparently thought he was an Uber driver. He fell back after being hit, slapped his head, and later died. Jones could be in prison for up to a year.

Syracuse got involved early on when Sophomore Dior Johnson launched the “Cuse. He is a 5-star security guard and should have a big impact when he arrives.

Little thing that we didn’t know: Wakes Andrien White is the younger brother of the former Syracuse star Adrian White.

When we were talking about a big impact, we regretted that David Teel has retired. As a longtime columnist for the Hampton Roads Virginia Daily Press, Teel wasn’t just really good. He has institutional ACC knowledge that few people have. We are really sorry to see him resign. We admire him deeply and will miss his insights.

The good news is that in some ways he reports again.

