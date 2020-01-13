advertisement

Just one game on Sunday when Miami defeated Pitt just to see the Panthers rally before Miami regained control and won 66-58.

Miami had some big runs in the game, but Chris Lykes had a foul eight minutes before the end and was vulnerable.

Luckily for the Canes, newcomer Harlond Beverly was up to the challenge and brought the team home. Pitt was only four, 6:24 minutes behind, but couldn’t get any closer.

After the game, Jeff Capel said that Pitt had a few lessons to learn and used a phrase that Duke fans will surely recognize: “It was a disappointing defeat for us. We had a great opportunity to get a big win and we didn’t have the level of maturity a group needed to move on to the next game. As long as we haven’t learned that in our program, we won’t become the consistently good program we want to become. “

Ah, the famous next piece.

This is Louisville on Tuesday.

There are no ACC games on Monday because Monday is reserved for the NCAA Football Championship. It looks like only 12 games are planned nationwide, with the best known teams being Boston University, Cornell and NCCU.

And of course Monday is also Clemson’s chance to win his fourth national title and third in the past four years.

It’s quite a time in Tiger Town.

We want them to win for several reasons: First, it’s fun to watch the show, if not to play against it. Second, it’s always fun to quit the SEC and beat this LSU team. Third, we want Paul Finebaum to explain three ACC titles in four years.

We will say that Finebaum has been singing from a different hymn book lately.

So go tiger! So the Atlantic Coast Tigers. No geaux for the other tigers.

Duke will play Clemson in Littlejohn on Tuesday evening at 7:00 a.m. Win or lose Monday night, we are very excited about the atmosphere in Clemson after the big game.

If they win, the city will celebrate until the wee hours of the morning. If you lose? That is hard to say. However, we will say this: we do not believe that the emotional energy in Littlejohn is comparable to the emotional energy that Clemson fans generate on Monday evening or Saturday in Chapel Hill. No doubt about it, Clemson, especially after what they did at the end of the UNC game, but emotions that are always unpredictable will be in a very strange area Monday night.

