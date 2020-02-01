advertisement

In Saturday’s ACC action, Georgia Tech will face Notre Dame in South Bend. Louisville visits the US state of NC and the US state of Florida. Cassell has to play the Hokies, Clemson and Wake Forest to renew the courtesy.

And it is possible that they will be the first team that Cole Anthony meets after his injury. Old Roy Williams says it’s likely.

What can you expect there? Well, maybe just the unexpected. Everyone will be happy to have him back, but as we said before going out, he’s a volume scorer. Garrison Brooks was a great player during his absence. Brandon Robinson really showed up. Everyone has to adapt.

And then there’s the basic question of how he’ll do it. He is a talented player, but he missed a few weeks and, as Coach K once said, when you return from an injury you are never as good as before.

BC has shown a lot of heart, but we have to take UNC here.

Georgia Tech is a pretty tough team, only being 10-11. This game will be fun because it is a great defense – tech – against a great offensive – Notre Dame. The Irish have gotten better lately, so it should be exciting. We take the Irish.

Louisville won, but not much: The cards defeated Notre Dame at three, went to OT with Pitt, and beat Georgia Tech at four. Clemson and BC were both bigger victories – the Tigers lost at 18 and the Eagles at 17 – but both teams stayed around a bit before Louisville’s talent later defeated them in the game.

State is a little bit better and they are still mad at the loss against UNC. So we could see a surprise here.

We could see Virginia Tech getting excited about the FSU, but only when it got really hot outside. The “Noles” are bigger and more athletic and follow D. The Hokies would have to rain in threes to do this.

Wake has shown some signs of life, but they are certainly not consistent. And while Clemson is 11-9, they always play hard, especially on defense. So we take the tigers.

Pitts Au’This Toney was sensational at Duke this week, leading to the obvious question: where did it come from?

As it turns out, Toney has a lot to do this semester. He was very close to his grandmother, who died in August.

From time to time we try to mention that athletes entertain us, but they have the same blessings and strains that the rest of us struggle with. We see them in short steps and often don’t think about their lives outside the field.

We saw this news the same day that Ohio State DJ Carton retired from the mental health game.

It’s a lot of fun watching people play this game at a very high level, but it’s a good idea to remember that they take off their uniforms and are just people who, like all of us, frolic through life ,

To return briefly to yesterday’s topic, Coach K always asks the Crazies to be creative but elegant. We would like to add a small conclusion: there is no point in being unnecessarily cruel.

Just as an example, yes, Louisville’s Chris Mack looks like Dobby the house elf. There would never be a reason to get your kids involved in this joke (not that anyone has or has one).

Not that we expected people to be cruel to Toney, but we’re glad it wasn’t anyone. We leave this with two very different examples.

When Steve Kerr was in Arizona, his father Malcolm was president of the American University of Beirut and was shot in 1984 amid the terrible problems Beirut had.

ASU fans actually mocked him for killing his father (it failed. An angry Kerr went on the offensive and only destroyed the Sun Devils. We are pretty sure he never lost to ASU again).

A few years ago an opponent at Duke had dreadlocks. When he went to the foul line, the Crazies broke out: “You shot the sheriff! You shot the sheriff! ”

It was an obvious reference to what is probably the most famous song by Bob Marley and the Wailers, I Shot The Sheriff.

The guy started laughing so loud that he couldn’t shoot: Mission accomplished, and everyone had a good time.

It’s a very simple decision: be vicious and cruel or be smart and funny. That doesn’t mean you can’t bite or cut, but cruelty is never a good move.

We are happy that Toney is getting back on his feet and wish him all the best, like all basketball fans and decent people everywhere.

