We haven’t seen much of the game between Pitt and Louisville, but we’ve seen part of the overtime. We set ourselves in time to see that Jeff Capel only gets angry if Terrell Brown gives us a tip – or at least has been credited to him – was classified as a foul. Instead, Louisville got two free throws and instead of a tie, the cards went at four: 23 on the clock.

We have watched Capel for a long time and have never seen him so angry. He was wild.

After that, Louisville was basically in control. The young Panthers would have been better executed on the track, but they’ll find out.

It’s nice to see exciting basketball return to Pete. Winning basketball isn’t far behind.

Wake Forest’s strategy against Virginia Tech seemed pretty clear: go big. The Hokies can’t hope to keep up with Virginia Tech.

Sadly it did not work.

The Hokies shot well from the outside, ran past the Deacs and brought them inside several times where they should have had the advantage.

Tyrece Radford plays a bit like Bruce Dalrymple.

The former Georgia Tech Guard star recovered well above his class, and Radford, an excellent high school graduate, follows in his footsteps.

Apparently no one bothered to tell him he was 6-2. He had 13 in this game and averaged 10.3 in his last three games. This is pretty amazing, but it also underlines the point that rebounding is as much about the heart as it is about everything in the game. You have to want it.

Our coverage of the Clemson-Duke game can be found in Jim’s report, but we only want to mention one or two things in the roundup.

We don’t think it’s a coincidence that Clemson started playing better when Clyde Trapp returned from his ACL injury.

The Tigers have been 4-2 since he started playing and a loss to Miami was in overtime.

In addition, Clemson has defeated NC State, UNC and Duke in turn and will next receive NC State on the road and Wake Forest at home.

There is a real chance that the Tigers will sweep the Big Four completely this year. We are not sure if this has ever happened before. In our opinion, if the team we’ve seen in the last two games keeps popping up, the Tigers have a chance to assert themselves in the NCAA tournament (though they may need to get hot in the ACC tournament to do this to do).

Four games on Wednesday as BC travels to Syracuse, Virginia get some sun if no fun in Tallahassee, Miami comes into the currently mild triangle to take on the pack, and Notre Dame flies to Hotlanta to take care of the sudden hot yellow jackets.

Imagine the following: Despite the ACC failure, we see strong increases from Tech, Clemson and Virginia Tech. Will one of them be able to move into the off-season? At 13-4, the Hokies are up to speed for a surprise bid.

Wednesday’s ACC action

Boston College @ Syracuse || 6:30 || ACCN

Virginia @ Florida State || 7:00 || ESPN2

Miami @ NC State || 7:00 || ACCNX

Notre Dame @ Georgia Tech || 8:30 || ACCN

Tuesday results

Clemson 79 Duke 72

Louisville 73 Pitt 68

Virginia Tech 80 Wake Forest 70

ACC standings

