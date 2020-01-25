advertisement

Six ACC games for Saturday: Pitt plays in Syracuse, Clemson visits Louisville, Virginia Tech drives up the coast to Boston College, NC State flies to Atlanta to compete with the yellow jackets, Notre Dame gets a warm road trip after Florida State and UNC, Miami makes Roy Williams’ sixth attempt to outdo his sensei Dean Smith in the winning amount.

ACC action on Saturday

Miami @ UNC || 12:00 || ESPN2

Pitt @ Syracuse || 12:00 || ACCN

Clemson @ Louisville || 2:00 || ACCNX

Virginia Tech @ Boston College || 2:00 || ESPNU

NC State @ Georgia Tech || 4:00 || ACCNX

Notre Dame @ Florida State || 8:00 || ACCN

ACC STANDINGS

The first really remarkable thing about this game is that both teams are ridiculously thin.

UNC only played seven players against Virginia Tech in a two-hour overtime game, and in Miami’s last game at Duke, the “Canes” went eight players lower, while two other players had only three minutes, so basically a change of eight players.

However, you don’t really have anyone who can measure up to Armando Bacot from the UNC, much less Garrison Brooks.

Rodney Miller worked hard to become a competent center, but he’s not at the level Brooks has reached. Bacot was unpredictable as a newcomer, but he’s a good deal thicker than Sam Waardenburg from Miami. However, Waardenburg can pull Bacot outside and we are not sure if he agrees.

Brandon Robinson skipped the last game after a car accident. He would obviously help the UNC.

Without Cole Anthony, the UNC is still weak – we haven’t seen anything to suggest that he’ll be back on Saturday – and Chris Lyke is a handful.

Of course, with each loss, the pressure on the tar sales builds up. Roy Williams said after the Virginia Tech game that his team improved but did not run contests. We have no real sense for this, so we just have to wait.

However, UNC will play State next and both teams could look ahead. As you may recall, Williams has a special interest in beating the wolf pack and the State Nation at the UNC Beatathon.

The state is visiting Georgia Tech and it won’t be easy, least of all when you look at the UNC. Georgia Tech is 8-11, but a very dangerous team and really good on the defensive. And if the big man, Manny Bates, is still outside, this is a very hard blow to the pack. This could be a very intense game, even if it’s not particularly pretty.

Pitt and Syracuse have changed a lot over the course of the season. Pitt is still not particularly offensive and could use a bit more size, but they do come after, especially on the defensive.

In the meantime, Syracuse doesn’t have what it normally needs for its 2-3 zones – long athletes and many of them – but the orange has a serious production by Elijah Hughes, Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard. Marek Dolezaj will be painfully thin all his life – it’s just his figure – but he’s a smart ball player and he’s useful for Syracuse’s goal scorers.

Bourama Sidibe didn’t make a big impression on us, but he can at least hold down the post if he’s not in bad trouble. But it is not much thicker than Dolezaj.

The great thing about the Syracuse perimeter scoring is that it has recently paved the way for Dolezaj, Sibide and newcomer Quincy Guerrier. They have probably improved as much as everyone else in the ACC.

Pitt has some legitimate hopes for the postseason, and obviously every win brings her closer to the NCAA than to the NIT. As Jeff Capel said, his team doesn’t really know what it takes to win consistently. In this sense, it would be another good step for the Pitt program.

We would expect Louisville to defeat Clemson, but like Georgia Tech, the tigers are a dangerous program. You don’t want to miss them.

We can’t see BC defeat Virginia Tech unless the Hokies have tired legs from the double overtime thriller with UNC – and possibly an emotional hangover. It’s hard for an experienced team to stay on a high emotional level, not to mention a young one like Virginia Tech. This is a real danger in this case.

We really admire Notre Dame’s program. The Irish mature their players, they usually stay long enough to really connect with the fan base, and Mike Brey is a good coach and a good man.

But the Irish are having a hard time and Florida State is not easy to beat this year. You have the depth to really hurt Notre Dame. The Irish may win with a Summer Beater, but the game must be lost by the state of Florida.

The placement could be interesting Monday morning. We expect both Louisville and the FSU to win. Forget about it for now. Virginia Tech, NC State and Syracuse rank fourth. Pitt and Virginia (the Cavs play on Sunday) could both move up.

Six teams could get hot – or experience epic falls. The ACC may not be operational, but it’s still very interesting, not least because the conference culture forces everyone to stay tuned to the last whistle.

By the way, as already mentioned, State is excited about the upcoming UNC game.

