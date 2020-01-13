advertisement

Sometimes the names in a roster are as appealing as the statistics they produce.

Take odd nominal convergences like Jairus Hamilton and Julran Hamilton from Boston College. Or Clemson’s bookend symmetry by Chase Hunter and Hunter Tyson.

UNC loves Brandon like Robinson and Huffman. (Not to be confused with the brand Harrison Barnes pretentiously welcomed earlier this decade.)

Florida State offers a rare Q score with RaiQuan Gray and RayQuan Evans, variations on a subject. Type of. Louisville goes a step further with Grant Williams, Malik Williams and Samuel Williamson, albeit more conventionally.

As is the trend, with the fading of nicknames, there are many players in the league based on their initials, nine according to our count. (Player, no initials.)

However, our favorite group this season is the O-Ring, a group of 11 ACC players whose first or last name, or both, begins with the letter “O” in one case. And that doesn’t apply to people whose names end in “O” or appear prominently, like in “Francisco Caffaro” (Virginia) and “Matt Palumbo” (Virginia Tech) and “Hunter Cattoor” (Hunter Cattoor).

Note that not every player listed here is included in the rosters published by the ACC in its pre-season media guide. And not all players included in the team squad lists will also appear familiar to the fans of their respective schools, as they have not yet earned double-digit minutes on the floor this year.

O BOY!

ACC players, their first or last

Name begins with the letter O

Player, school

Ody Oguama, WF

Olivier Sarr, WF

O’Neil McBride, C

Onyebucki Ezeakudo, UP

Dominik Olejniczak, FS

Hogan Orbaugh, UL

John Ojiako, VT

Keith Oddo, UL

Malik Osborne, FS

Robbie O’han, NC

Sunday Okeke, V

