Good news for “Cats” Oscar chances at the Best Visual Effects race.

“Cats” has received an endless barrage of bad box office sales and even worse reviews since its opening on December 20th, but the musical staged by Tom Hooper is now getting a little bit of good news: The Academy of Arts and Sciences for Feature Films will allow it The new Version of the film was released in cinemas this week to compete for Oscars. During the opening weekend of “Cats,” it became known that Universal Pictures was sending updated prints of the film to cinemas across the country that had more complete visual effects. The initial theatrical version of “Cats” was largely mocked because it contained incomplete VFX, including a virus scene in which Judi Dench’s human hand appears without fur.

The Academy confirms to The Wrap that the updated version of “Cats” with more complete VFX will be considered for Oscars. The message should be a relief for Universal considering that “Cats” has made it onto the Oscar shortlist for the best visual effects. That the Academy judges the film’s updated VFX is good news for Cats’ Oscar chances, however small they may be.

The Academy rules and regulations stipulate that a film for Oscars must compete with the same version used for the week-long qualifying run in Los Angeles. The rule is: “Changing a service by changing an image compared to the version shown in Los Angeles County on which the eligibility is based exposes the service to the risk of being declared ineligible by the Board of Governors.”

“Cats” managed to bypass this Oscar rule because it released an updated version in the first week. The original theatrical version of “Cats” opened on Friday, December 20th. On Sunday, the cinemas were able to download a digital copy of the film with updated VFX. A physical hard drive with the new version of “Cats” was sent to the cinemas until Tuesday, December 24th. Since the updated “Cats” were released in cinemas within the first week of release, the Academy will allow Oscars to take this new version into account.

With its poor reviews and disappointing box office, “Cats” shouldn’t be a major competitor in any of the top Oscar races. The “Best Visual Effects” category is the best shot of the film when nominated. “Cats” made the VFX shortlist for films like “Avengers: Endgame”, “The Lion King” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”.

