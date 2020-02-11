advertisement

Moments after “Parasite” won the Best Film award at the ninety-second annual Academy Awards, sending a shake to the Dolby Theater audience, I got out of my seat in the last row of the mezzanine and I I followed the Tony crowd to the Ball governors. The Oscars take place at the Hollywood & Highland Center, an outdoor mall containing a Johnny Rockets and a Foot Locker, but, in Hollywood fashion, the place had been gussied like a velvety Shangri-La. In front of me, Beanie Feldstein tried to prevent the train of her dress from catching on the escalator. To my right, Quentin Tarantino was talking about Elvis with Harvey Keitel. Song Kang-ho, who plays the father of the crook family in “Parasite”, leaned over a cocktail table while smoking a cigarette, like the coolest cat in the lane. But the movie star who stopped me in my footsteps was Roman Griffin Davis, the twelve-year-old moppet who plays the adorable little Nazi in “Jojo Rabbit”.

I asked if he had met someone exciting. “Everyone,” he said, with a British accent. “I was delighted to meet everyone. I admire everyone here, because they work in the film industry, and it’s a really, really difficult industry. I’ve done it before and I’m about twelve years old. “

“You liked watching Elton, didn’t you?” Said his father, director of photography Ben Davis. “We missed Eminem because I wanted a margarita. And he’s really mad at it. “

advertisement

Roman glared at his father. What were his hopes for the rest of the evening? “I want to find what’s at the bottom of this room,” he said, looking out of the gates of the party in front of a scrum that included Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. I told her about the station in the back where the Oscar winners will have their names engraved on their statuettes. His father wondered aloud what would happen if you lost your Oscar before you arrived, and Roman intervened: “You could say that and sell your other.” Or you keep both. It can cover your mortgage! “

Practice, I noted. “And dishonest,” said Ben. With this, father and son ventured into the party.

Attending the Oscars is, in some ways, like watching them on TV. It has been a long time. Lots of people take a break in the bathroom for the best sound mixing. (Sorry, sound mixers.) Crucially, however, it’s a completely different experience. On the one hand, you can see how many pairs of winners fail to time their speeches correctly, letting the second person rush to the microphone just as the lights go out and the trading break begins. Sometimes it feels like nothing more than a trade show, a place where a lot of people care about the cinematography crafts and costume design. If you delete Twitter, like I did, you are not sure how things work on television – what is memorized and dissected. Last year was the first time I sat in the auditorium, and I didn’t know that the rest of the world had decided, after seeing Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper sing “Shallow”, that they were secretly in love.

It also looks like a labyrinth. Last year, I made the mistake of walking to the ceremony, like an idiot from Manhattan who has no idea how Los Angeles works, and I got stuck behind a fence on Hollywood Boulevard. This time, I wisely handed my Academy-sanctioned pass to my Uber driver, Alejandro, and slipped to the red carpet, where a man in a tuxedo opened the door and said: “Welcome to the Oscars.” About a dozen uniformed soldiers were standing on a riser, including Sergeant First Class Justin Karalfa, who told me that he had spotted Antonio Banderas. From the sidewalk, the gawkers were shouting, “Finneas!” – Billie Eilish’s musician and older brother, whose joker green roots were visible through a beaded curtain that separated the red list A track from the rest of us. Across the ditch, I could hear an announcer shouting, “The price is right,” “Please welcome Olivia Colma-a-an,” followed by a roar of cheers.

The two tracks merged into one, and I saw a man hail Bong Joon-ho for a photo. The director readily accepted. This guy! Bong turned out to be not only the biggest winner of the evening, but also his biggest lie. Everyone wanted to hang with him, or bathe in his friendly glow. Even her performer, Sharon Choi, became a mini-celebrity at the end of the night. The photographer identified himself as Bernard Hiller, an acting coach. “I teach theater around the world,” he told me. “America is not loved for many things, but we are loved for our game.” He was there with one of his students, a young woman from Germany, who had come to Hollywood to be an actress. “LA. Is the only city where dreams come true,” said Hiller seriously. “If you’re a dreamer, L.A. likes that.”

To my left, I spotted De’Andre Arnold, a high school student from Texas, who had been suspended from his school when he refused to cut his dreadlocks to comply with his dress code. In response, the “Hair Love” team, one of the nominees for the best animated short film, invited him and his mother to the ceremony. “I’ve just had the best day of my life right now,” Arnold told me in a Paul Smith green tuxedo. “So far we have seen Spike Lee, who was crazy. We talked a bit, which is a dream come true. He was talking about the way he was on my side. He still hoped to meet Will Smith, if he was there. That was not the case, but about an hour later, Arnold would receive a cry from the Oscar scene when “Hair Love” won its category.

Inside the hall, people molded and drank champagne. A woman showed me her rose gold ring as part of a coordinated campaign to draw attention to the lack of gender parity in the industry. The woman, who had attended the Oscars five or six times, told me so, referring to a list of candidates that included “The Irishman,” “Once upon a time.” . . in Hollywood “and” Ford v Ferrari “,” I hope this year is the last breath of white male nostalgia. “

There was a chime. It was time to take a seat and discover how strong this panting would be.

In the mezzanine, I was seated next to a married couple, Marc Gerber and Laurie MacMurray. Gerber, a retired marketing director, had worked on the campaign for “Star Wars” at Twentieth Century Fox in 1977, and became a member of the Academy in 1985. He estimated that he had been to the Oscars twenty -five times, and told me that he had already walked “shoulder to shoulder” with Audrey Hepburn. “When I was twelve, I knew I was going to be here,” he said. “Twelve-year-olds don’t dream of being an accountant or driving a waste management truck. Twelve-year-olds dream of it. (Tell Roman Griffin Davis, who is twelve and already preparing an Oscar on eBay.)

.

advertisement