Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced on Monday morning.

‘Ford v Ferrari’, ‘The Irishman’, ‘Jojo Rabbit’, ‘Joker’, ‘Little Women’, ‘Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood’, ‘Marriage Story’, ‘Parasite’, ‘Marriage Story’ and ‘1917’ compete for the best photo this year.

See below for the list of nominations.

This year’s award ceremony will be broadcast on ABC on 9 February.

As was the case last year, there will be no host.

BEST PHOTO

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little women”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Wedding story”

“Parasite”

“Wedding story”

“1917”

ACTRES IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Kathy Bates

Laura Dern

Scarlett Johansson

Florence Pugh

Margot Robbie

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Tom Hanks

Anthony Hopkins

Al Pacino

Joe Pesci

Brad Pitt

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

South Korea, “parasite”

Spain, “Pain and glory”

France, “Les Misérables”

Northern Macedonia, “Honeyland”

Poland, “Corpus Christi”

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

“In the absence”

“Learning to skateboard in a war zone (if you are a girl)”

“I am overwhelmed by life”

“St. Louis Superman ”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”

DOCUMENTARY FUNCTION

“American factory”

“The edge of democracy”

“Honeyland”

“For Sama”

“The cave”

ORIGINAL SONG

“I am with you”, “Breakthrough”

“Into the Unknown”, “Frozen II”

“Get up”, “Harriet”

“(I’m going) love me again,” “Rocketman”

“I can’t let you throw it away”, “Toy Story 4”

ANIMATED FUNCTION FILM

“How to train your dragon: the hidden world”

“I lost my body”

“Klaus”

“Missing link”

“Toy Story 4”

ADJUSTED SCREEN PLAY

“The Irishman”

“Jojo rabbit”

“Little women”

“The two popes”

“Joker”

ORIGINAL SHARP PLAY

“Wedding story”

“Once upon a time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

“Knives out”

“1917”

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Antonio Banderas

Leonardo DiCaprio

Adam Driver

Joaquin Phoenix,

Jonathan Pryce

ACTRES IN A LEADING ROLE

Cynthia Erivo

Scarlett Johansson

Saoirse Ronan

Renée Zellweger

Charlize Theron

DIRECTOR

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Once upon a time in Hollywood”

“The Irishman”

“1917”

“Jojo rabbit”

“Parasite”

CINEMATOGRAPHY

“1917”

“Once upon a time in Hollywood”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“The lighthouse”

COSTUME DESIGN

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Little women”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo rabbit”

“Joker”

SOUND EDIT

“1917”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Joker”

MIXING SOUND

“1917”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

“Advertisement Astra”

“Joker”

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

“Dcera (daughter)”

“Hair Love”

“Kitbull”

“Unforgettable”

“Sister”

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta football club”

“The window of the neighbors”

“Saria”

“A sister”

ORIGINAL SCORE

“1917,” Thomas Newman

“Joker,” Hildur Guðnadóttir

“Little Women,” Alexandre Desplat

“Wedding story,” Randy Newman

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams

VISUAL EFFECTS

“Avengers: End Game”

“The Irishman”

“The lionking”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

MOVIE EDITING

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo rabbit”

“Joker”

“Parasite”

MAKE-UP AND HAIR STYLING

“Bomb”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

“1917”

