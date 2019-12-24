advertisement

Between the scalding reviews and the lukewarm numbers at the box office, this was not a good week for “Cats”.

However, we have good news for Tom Hooper’s catastrophic cat musical, which was provided by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences: Oscar-takers can judge the improved version of the film that is currently in theaters after the picture is still up Not finished After the film opened on Friday, the effects were replaced by new VFX.

Typically, the academy’s rules and regulations force a film to compete with the same version used in the qualifying run in Los Angeles. In fact, a rule explicitly prohibits making changes to this original version:

advertisement

“Changing a service by changing an image compared to the version shown in Los Angeles County, on which the eligibility is based, presupposes the danger that this service will be declared ineligible by the Supreme Council.” (“Rule Two: Eligibility, Part 7)

Also read: If reception of “cats” is poor, Universal is asked to send an “improved” updated version to the cinemas

For example, Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” added additional footage for a limited re-release in October, but competes for the Oscars with the original version that opened in July.

However, “Cats” is an unusual situation because it did not change the film after the first seven-day run “on which the eligibility is based” – it changed in the middle of that run to replace rough visual effects found in some scenes found Judi Dench’s hand covered with cat fur, and in others it showed a human hand with a wedding ring.

The improved version could be downloaded on Sunday, two days after the film started, or on Tuesday, four days after the start, to get a new hard drive. The AMPAS policy does not address the situation in which a film is revised during the qualification run, but the academy confirmed to TheWrap on Monday that the revised / updated version of the film is eligible for an Oscar exam.

Also read: “Cats” film review: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Feline Fantasy Musical becomes a bright hairball

You could argue that this is a controversial point since “Cats” is not an award film – that’s exactly what we argued last week. In fact, in a category where it still seems to be alive, the film has advanced to the second round of voting.

“Cats” is one of 10 films on the shortlist in the “Best Visual Effects” category of the Academy Awards, along with VFX showcases such as “Avengers: Endgame”, “The Lion King” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker “In any case, it improves their chances of being nominated, even if their rocky reception doesn’t help in an area where these impressive competitors are represented.

At least the academy “Cats” will allow you to get into the VFX backoff, where the effect supervisors show clips and describe their work and their special challenges with the best paw.

‘Cats’ film actor: who plays whom in Feline Feature? From Jennifer Hudson to Taylor Swift (photos)

The star-studded cast of Universal’s upcoming adaptation of “Cats” includes Oscar winners, pop stars and newcomers. Here is Who is Who in the cast of “Cats”. Credit: Universal

Judi Dench as an old Deuteronomy Oscar winner Dench portrays the wise matriarch of the Jellicles – the tribe of cats. She chooses a tribe to be born again into a new life. In previous versions, Old Deuteronomy was a male cat. Dench said in the film that her character is trans. Credit: Universal

Jennifer Hudson as Grizabella With Oscar-winner Hudson plays the rejected Grizabella, a former “glamor cat” whose appearance has faded. She sings the most famous song from the musical “Memory”. Credit: Universal

Ian McKellan as Gus the theater cat The role of the British Thesp is not too difficult. he portrays an older cat that was once a famous actor. Credit: Universal

Robbie Fairchild as a munkus trap The dancer / actor plays the main narrator of the musical, who befriends Victoria. Credit: Universal

Laurie Davidson as Mr. Mistoffelees “The Original Conjuring Cat”, Mr. Mistoffelees has magical powers. Credit: Universal

Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger The R&B star and Instagram sensation plays a striking cat who likes to dance. Credit: Universal

Taylor Swift as Bombalurina The pop star portrays a furry flirt. She sees catnip strewn in the caravan. Credit: Universal

Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots The comedian portrays Jennyanydots aka “Old Gumbie Cats”. It is quite lazy during the day and more active at night. Credit: Universal

James Corden as Bustopher Jones The late night host plays a chic cat who enjoys the beautiful things in life. Credit: Universal

Francesca Hayward as Victoria The newcomer plays the innocent kitten Victoria. Credit: Universal

Idris Elba as Macavity Elba takes a vicious phrase as Macavity, also known as “Mystery Cat”. His sidekick kidnaps the Old Deuteronomy. Credit: Universal

Previous slide

Next slide

The film’s cast includes Oscar winners, pop stars and newcomers

The star-studded cast of Universal’s upcoming adaptation of “Cats” includes Oscar winners, pop stars and newcomers.

Here is Who is Who in the cast of “Cats”.

advertisement