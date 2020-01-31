advertisement

AC Milan’s attempt to sign Wigan Athletic left-back Antonee Robinson collapsed on Friday, the Championship Club confirmed.

The Serie A giant allowed Ricardo Rodriguez to switch to PSV earlier this week and appeared to have identified a replacement in the form of the United States international Robinson.

The 22-year-old, who came to Everton from Everton after a successful loan last July, appeared to be committed to Theo Hernandez. Instead, Milan called Diego Laxalt back from a loan from Torino.

Wigan released a statement on Friday, confirming that Robinson would return to DW Stadium after an interruption in the transfer.

According to Wigan, a fee was reported to be up to EUR 11.9 million (GBP 10 million), and Robinson traveled to Milan earlier that day. However, due to the need for additional testing after a medical procedure, the deal could not be closed before the referral period.

Milan was also associated with a move from Matias Vina from Nacional in Uruguay, but came to Palmeiras on Friday.

