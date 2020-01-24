advertisement

AC Milan have not lost to Brescia since May 2003. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

Brescia AC Milan

Stadio Mario Rigamonti, Brescia

Friday 24-01-2020 at 10:45 p.m.

Mario Balotelli is suspended following his tantrum, so he will not face his former club, as Milan tries to build on his improving form against Brescia.

Balotelli returned to his old routine in last week’s 2-2 draw with Cagliari as he had only been on the field for seven minutes when he was booked for a high shoe, then immediately showed another yellow card for insulting the referee. He has received a two-game suspension, so he will miss both this match and the match with Bologna.

This means that Ernesto Torregrossa will start again, fresh from his impressive splint, with Alfredo Donnarumma. For those who wonder, Brescia striker Alfredo Donnarumma is not related to Milan goalkeepers Gianluigi and Antonio Donnarumma, but they are from the same region. It is likely that the signing of January of Simon Skrabb will make its first steps in the role trequartista.

Milan have really turned a corner since moving into a 4-4-2 formation and brought in Zlatan Ibrahimovic, winning three straight games between Serie A and Coppa Italia. The 3-2 victory over Udinese was spectacular, Ante Rebic coming off the bench to score twice, including the last winner. He may well get the green light in the starting lineup this time, walking for Jack Bonaventura, with impressive Samu Castillejo on the right.

Ibrahimovic and Rafael Leao form a solid partnership, while Simon Kjaer adds experience to defense. Mateo Musacchio, Hakan Calhanoglu, Lucas Biglia and Leo Duarte are on the treatment table.

Milan are undefeated against Brescia since a 1-0 defeat at Rigamonti in May 2003, followed by nine wins and two draws in all competitions. This includes the last seven rebound wins.

The next Serie A matches

Saturday, 25-01-2020

-SPAL vs Bologna at 5 p.m.

-Fiorentina vs Genoa at 8 p.m.

-Torino vs Atalanta @ 10: 45pm

Sunday, 26-01-2020

-Inter Milan vs Cagliari @ 2:30 p.m.

-Hellas Verona vs Lecce at 5 p.m.

-Sampdoria vs Sassuolo at 5 p.m.

-Parma vs Udinese at 5 p.m.

-Roma vs Lazio at 8 p.m.

-Napoli vs Juventus @ 10: 45pm

