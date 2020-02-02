advertisement

Milan were unable to extend their recent upswing with a fourth straight win in Serie A when there was a 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona [10].

Since Zlatan Ibrahimovic was absent due to illness and sold Krzysztof Piatek to Hertha Berlin, there were no attack options in Milan, and this was significant on Sunday, as the two leaders Ante Rebic and Rafael Leao had significantly less clear chances than Verona Linie.

Milan may have suffered from a hint of self-confidence after its most recent form and lost early shine, falling back on Marco Davide Faraoni’s neat finish, although the Rossoneri equalized through Hakan Calhanoglu’s accidental free kick.

advertisement

Milan were mostly second best in the second half and remained at only one level due to the framework in which Milan was spared twice. After that, he couldn’t make the most of Sofyan Amrabat’s dismissal.

Stefano Pioli’s despair made a debut in the first team for Paolo Maldini’s 18-year-old son Daniel, but the visitor dug deep and did just enough to score a draw, despite Samu Castillejo hitting the post in added time – Milan waived the goal chance of sixth place.

Verona was rewarded with a goal in the 13th minute for its targeted start. Faraoni threw Mattia Zaccagni on the left wing after a tricky defense.

But it could only keep Milan at bay for another 16 minutes when Calhanoglu Valerio Verre’s free kick cleared the rebound and defeated Marco Silvestri.

A little later, Milan should have had a second, but Rebic tried too much after a devastating counterattack to gain a one-man advantage on the edge of Verona’s penalty area.

Immediately after the break, however, Milan smiled confidently when Darko Lazovic floated an inviting cross from the left and Matteo Pessina’s fleeting header hit the right post.

The opposing stayer came to the rescue shortly after the hour – Zaccagni, who this time played after a duel with the goalkeeper.

Verona’s chances were massive in the 22nd minute when midfielder Amrabat saw a red card after a VAR test due to a tough challenge for Castillejo, but was barely without him.

What does it mean? Milan on the attack

It is fair to say that Milan transfer deals raised a few eyebrows in January. Piatek’s departure leaves a single natural striker in Ibrahimovic – who is 38 years old – and there were hardly any creative options on the bench after Suso also left.

It was lucky that Rebic and Leao ended up getting one point and often struggled to assert themselves in key positions.

What’s next?

For Milan there is the trifle of the Derby della Madonnina in one week, which faces the bitter rival Inter. Verona will play in high-flying Lazio on Wednesday, while Simone Inzaghi’s men aim for second place.

advertisement