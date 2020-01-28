advertisement

AC Milan honors longtime fan Kobe Bryant before the Italian soccer game

Italian soccer team AC Milan paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant – a long-time fan – ahead of the team’s Italian cup game at San Siro Stadium in Milan on January 28th. The AC Milan shirt was shown on the stadium on large screens. In honor of the former LA Lakers player, fans attached banners with #SempreKobe. Bryant lived in Italy between the ages of 6 and 13 while his father Joe Bryant played basketball in the country. After the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others on January 26, AC Milan said there were no words to express their shock at the death of the “Rossonero” fan Bryant “one of the greatest athletes of all time”. AC Milan have announced that the team will wear black bracelets and will observe a minute’s silence before the game against Turin. The other victims of the helicopter crash were, according to media reports, Alyssa Altobelli, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan. Photo credit: Marco Ghislandi via Storyful

