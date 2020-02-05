advertisement

Abric Abidal, Barcelona’s technical secretary, has said the team never made an offer to his former team-mate, Xavi, to become Catalans manager.

Rumors said Barcelona had offered Xavi the job, and it was only after they were rejected that they asked Quique Setién, who accepted the role.

“There was no offer. If he has one, let him know, because I haven’t seen him. At the first meeting we had Xavi listened to us and in the second he had to tell us his plan,” he said. Abidal.

The former French player insisted he met Xavi just to hear his voice, but never engaged in any negotiations to sign him.

Much was made of the fact that carscar Grau, Barcelona’s CEO, was also in meetings with Xavi along with Abidal. Some in the press took the fact that he was there as a sign that they were ready to draft contracts, but Abidal disputed those claims.

“This trip was arranged to go see Ousmane Dembélé and I sent a message to Xavi telling him we were traveling to Qatar with cars,” he said.

Dembélé was on time recovering in Qatar.

Whatever the circumstances, Xavi obviously did not become Barcelona’s coach. On the contrary, it was named Quique Setién.

“The club has been betting on Quique Setién for two years and we have a lot of confidence in him,” Abidal insisted.

“The door for Xavi will always be open. I’m not sure if I’ll be here, but Barça always has an open door. “

