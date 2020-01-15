advertisement

Abrams Artists Agency expands its digital space and opens its first international office in London, the company said on Wednesday.

The new office in the Soho district will include Jody Flanagan and Amy Newman, who have been commissioned to support the agency’s efforts and initiatives across Europe. You will report to co-managing partner Alec Shankman.

Flanagan, who joins Abrams as British talent director, has spent the past five years with Stylehaul, where she was vice president of British talent. There she worked with a variety of digital talents and negotiated brand, book and merchandise deals for various British creators and influencers.

Newman, who joins Abrams as a talent manager in the UK, has been in traditional and social media talent management for over eight years. She has worked at some of the largest UK and US talent agencies, including YM & U Group, StyleHaul and Margravine Management, who are part of the Endeavor Group – and has developed and strategized talent careers and passions.

“Our guiding principle at Abrams Artists Agency is that everything we do has to answer the question of why this is good for our clients,” said President Brian Cho in a statement. “Having a team in Europe, an underserved market, creates additional opportunities for our incredible number of existing customers and gives new customers in Europe access to the leading agency for digital talent.”

These new employees make their digital team one of the largest in the industry. After Abrams, they announced the opening of a podcast studio last year and the launch of the Digital Creator Network, which helps content developers and brands increase their sales.

