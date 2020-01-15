Abrams Artists Agency expands its digital space and opens its first international office in London, the company said on Wednesday.
The new office in the Soho district will include Jody Flanagan and Amy Newman, who have been commissioned to support the agency’s efforts and initiatives across Europe. You will report to co-managing partner Alec Shankman.
Flanagan, who joins Abrams as British talent director, has spent the past five years with Stylehaul, where she was vice president of British talent. There she worked with a variety of digital talents and negotiated brand, book and merchandise deals for various British creators and influencers.
Newman, who joins Abrams as a talent manager in the UK, has been in traditional and social media talent management for over eight years. She has worked at some of the largest UK and US talent agencies, including YM & U Group, StyleHaul and Margravine Management, who are part of the Endeavor Group – and has developed and strategized talent careers and passions.
“Our guiding principle at Abrams Artists Agency is that everything we do has to answer the question of why this is good for our clients,” said President Brian Cho in a statement. “Having a team in Europe, an underserved market, creates additional opportunities for our incredible number of existing customers and gives new customers in Europe access to the leading agency for digital talent.”
These new employees make their digital team one of the largest in the industry. After Abrams, they announced the opening of a podcast studio last year and the launch of the Digital Creator Network, which helps content developers and brands increase their sales.
Oscar 2020: See the nominees in all 24 categories (photos)
Nine films are nominated for the best picture at the 92nd annual Academy Awards. This year’s Oscar ceremony, which takes place earliest in the award season, will take place on February 9th. For the second time in a row, this year’s award has no host. Check out the full list of nominees in all 24 categories.
BEST PICTURE
“Ford vs. Ferrari”
“The Irishman”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Joker,”
“Little woman,”
“Marriage story”
“1917”
“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”
“Parasite” (in the picture)
Best director
Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”
Todd Phillips, “Joker”
Sam Mendes, “1917”
Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman” (picture),
Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
BEST ACTOR
Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”
Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”
Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” (in the picture)
Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”
BEST ACTRESS
Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”
Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”
Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”
Charlize Theron, “Bomb”
Renée Zellweger, “Judy” (picture)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Tom Hanks, “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood”
Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”
Al Pacino, “The Irishman”
Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”
Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” (pictured)
THE BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell” (pictured),
Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”
Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”
Florence Pugh, “Little Women”
Margot Robbie, “Bomb”
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
“Knife out,”
“Marriage story” (pictured),
“1917”
“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”
“Parasite”
BEST CUSTOMIZED SCREENPLAY
“The Irishman”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Joker,”
“Little woman,”
“The Two Popes” (in the picture)
BEST KINEMATOGRAPHY
“The Irishman”
“Joker,”
“The lighthouse” (in the picture),
“1917”
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
BEST FILM EDITING
“Ford vs. Ferrari”
“The Irishman”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Joker,”
“Parasite”
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
“The Irishman”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Joker,”
“Little Women” (in the picture),
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
“Bombshell” (in the picture)
“Joker,”
“Judy”
“Wicked: Mistress of Evil”
“1917”
BEST ORIGINAL RATING
“Joker,”
“Little Women” (in the picture),
“Marriage story”
“1917”
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
“I can’t let you throw yourself away” from Toy Story 4
“Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II” (pictured),
“I will love myself again” by “Rocketman”
“I stand with you”, “breakthrough”
“Stand Up” by “Harriet”
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
“The Irishman”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“1917” (pictured, Dennis Gassner),
“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”
“Parasite”
BEST SOUND EDITING
“Ford vs. Ferrari”
“Joker,”
“1917”
“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (pictured)
BEST SOUND MIXING
“Ad Astra” (in the picture)
“Ford vs. Ferrari”
“Joker,”
“1917”
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
“Avengers: Endgame”
“The Irishman”
“The Lion King” (pictured),
“1917”
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
“Corpus Christi”, Poland
“Honeyland”, North Macedonia
“Les Misérables”, France
“Pain and Glory”, Spain (pictured)
“Parasite”, South Korea
BEST ANIMATED FUNCTION
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
“I lost my body”
“Klaus”
“Missing Link”
“Toy Story 4” (in the picture)
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
“Dcera (daughter)”
“Hair Love”
“Kitbull” (pictured)
“Unforgettable”
“Sister”
BEST DOCUMENTARY FUNCTION
“American factory”
“The Cave” (in the picture),
“The Edge of Democracy”
“For Sama”
“Honey Country”
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
“In absence,”
“Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)” (pictured)
“Life overtakes me”
“St. Louis Superman”
“Walk Run Cha-Cha”
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT
“Brotherhood,”
“Nefta Football Club” (in the picture)
“The window of the neighbors”
“Saria”
“A sister”
The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on February 9th
