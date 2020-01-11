advertisement

Chelsea 3 Burnley 0

Chelsea scored their first Premier League goal against Burnley on Saturday with a 3-0 win over Jorginho, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The home team looked keen after the kick-off and earned a penalty in the 26th minute when Matthew Lowton caught Willian’s legs as the Brazilian raced to the left. Brazilian-born Jorginho sent Nick Pope in the wrong direction.

Chelsea’s top scorer, Abraham, headed Chelsea for the second time after a cross from Reece James. The ball slipped through Pope’s hands on the way to the net.

Jorginho celebrates the start of Chelsea against Burnley with Tammy Abraham. Photo: Vickie Flores / EPA

Abraham’s junior colleague Hudson-Odoi scored three home goals for Chelsea this season for the first time in the league when he scored a cross from captain Cesar Azpilicueta four minutes after the break.

Burnley had had some nice moments in the first half. Jeff Hendrick put the ball into the net in the 18th minute, but captain Ben Mee was a little offside as he set up. Mee was close in the 36th minute, but Ross Barkley cleared his header down the line.

Chelsea, who had beaten West Ham United, Bournemouth and Southampton in an uncertain starting position in recent weeks, cemented his fourth place with the win and scored 39 points in 22 games. For Burnley it was the fourth loss in a row.

Everton 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 0

Everton striker Richarlison met Brighton & Hove Albion’s goalkeeper Mat Ryan in the first half, scoring a 1-0 win at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday.

Ryan promised to donate $ 500 for every Premier League bailout this weekend in his home country, and his defenders were also in a charitable mood as they had given a lot of opportunities.

Everton’s Theo Walcott had refused two penalties 20 minutes before half-time before Richarlison broke the dead end and made a quick stop and tight corner in the penalty area before concentrating on the long post.

Richarlison scored Everton’s winner against Brighton. Photo: Ian Hodgson / PA

Leandro Trossard hit the wood for Brighton at the start of the second half, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin thought he had added a second for Everton, but the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) decided he handled the ball when he scored a goal and the gate was locked.

Brighton brought in experienced striker Glenn Murray, but despite some good chances for the 36-year-old, the guests could not find the net, and Everton failed to win.

The Merseysiders are 11th with 28 points from 22 games, while Brighton is 14th with 24 points and four points above the drop zone.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Newcastle United 1

The 1-1 draw of European Wolverhampton Wanderers against Newcastle United in the Premier League ended on Saturday when goalkeeper Martin Dubravka scored a series of fine saves to deny the host three points.

Newcastle got off to an excellent start and took the lead when Miguel Almiron banged home in the seventh minute after a flowing move.

The wolves did not have to wait long to reach the level as Belgian international Leander Dendoncker was completely unaffected to steer into Joao Moutinho’s corner.

Dubravka parried from close range to keep the header from Raul Jimenez when the wolves asserted their authority before the break and the Slovak continued to impress.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka parried in a tie against the Wolves. Photo: Nick Potts / PA

Wolves puffed and puffed and tried to find an opening after the break, often to no avail, but when they created opportunities, Dubravka was on hand to save his team.

While Newcastle held out, Dubravka did a great job of keeping a header away from Pedro Neto.

Seven of the nine Premier League matches between the teams have now ended in a draw. The Wolves rose to seventh place with 31 points from 22 games, while Newcastle had 26 points.

