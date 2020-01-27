advertisement

An attack on an army camp in central Mali on January 26, before dawn, killed about 20 soldiers, the government said.

The identity of the attackers was not immediately clear. A government statement said that “terrorists” had entered the camp near the village of Sokolo, killed the soldiers and caused “material damage”.

“Reinforcements have been sent to the scene and aerial reconnaissance is underway in the area to track down the attackers,” it said.

Islamist groups linked to Al Qaeda and the ISIS terrorist group operate in dry areas in central and northern Mali and have used the area as a base for attacks on soldiers and civilians in neighboring Burkina Faso in Niger and beyond.

Former colonial power France intervened in 2013 to repel militants who conquered northern Mali in 2012, and the United States Security Council dispatched a peacekeeping mission called MINUSMA. The militants were initially pushed back, but have since been regrouped and strengthened. As a sign of its success, MINUSMA has become the deadliest mission in the United States.

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a commemoration ceremony for the 13 French soldiers killed in Paris in Mali on December 2, 2019. (Eric Feferberg / AFP via Getty Images)

Large areas of the Sahel, the sub-Saharan bush, are no longer controlled by soldiers and the police, which upsets local governments and their international partners, including the United States, across West Africa.

Soldiers hold the flag of the United Nations and Mali during the Peacekeepers Day ceremony on May 29, 2018 at MINUSMA’s base in Bamako, Mali. (Michele Cattani / AFP via Getty Images)

Twenty-four Malian soldiers were killed and 29 injured when militants attacked a patrol in northern Mali in November. At the beginning of the month, 20 people were injured in the north, including 18 U.N. peacekeepers from Chad in a missile attack on a military base used by U.N., French, and Malian forces.

French Armed Forces Minister, Florence Parly, will travel to Washington this week for fear that the U.S. Armed Forces may withdraw from the region. In France there are 4,500 soldiers in Mali and the wider Sahel. However, the United States provides much-needed information, as well as logistical and drone support.

By Tiemoko Diallo; Additional reporting from Paul Lorgerie in Bamako

