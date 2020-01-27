advertisement

Albertan oil and gas companies owe the province’s rural municipalities unpaid property taxes, and the amount has more than doubled since the beginning of last year. Some people are referring to this trend as a tax revolt according to CTV News.

“Unless Alberta’s property tax system is changed to prevent oil and gas companies from refusing to pay property taxes, many rural municipalities will try to remain enforceable,” association president Al Kemmere said in a statement.

Municipalities want the province to change the rules in order to force companies to respond to taxes owed by Kemmere. While it currently stands that property taxes are controlled by the province and not by the local communities.

“A lot of oil and gas is doing their fair share as citizens, but we need legislation to force others to pay too much as everyone should,” Kemmere said.

Rural Alberta municipalities conducted a debt tax survey and found that the number increased 114 percent from a similar study they conducted in the spring of 2019. According to the survey, oil and gas companies owe a total of $ 173 million.

Reeve Paul McLauchlin estimates his Ponoka County municipality, south of Edmonton, owes about $ 2.6 million out of a total of $ 27 million. The oil consultant said: “It creates operational constraints, our ability to provide community services. We have nonprofits seeking help. We say ‘no’ more and more.”

Many people in the industry believe it is the way taxes are levied that drive companies out of business. The provincial government is tasked with evaluating the properties, however they value them based on replacement cost rather than market value.

“We advocate the need for the province to take a look at how valuation works and have it reflective of the market,” said Ben Brunnen, vice president of the Canadian Petroleum Producers Association.

“Many of these unpaid taxes come in jurisdictions where you have older assets and not as productive or economical ones. The choice for these types of assets is to close them or find a way to cut costs,” he said.

Brunnen suggested that some municipalities would have to accept less revenue from oil and gas companies as a result of such closure walls that are often abandoned or never repurchased after bankruptcy.

Last year it was decided that municipalities are unsecured creditors by the Alberta Court of Appeals. This decision effectively puts them at the back of the line when it comes to tax collection after a bankruptcy.

The Alberta Liability Disclosure Project works to understand the impact of the old energy infrastructure on the province. Regan Boychuck, a researcher working on the project claimed, “The oil tax on the Oilpatch is now voluntary.”

About 40 percent of unpaid taxes are from desperate companies that are feeling the effects of an industry hit by lower resource prices according to McLauchlin. The rest belongs to companies that continue to operate without pay.

“My personal opinion is that this is a tax revolt,” McLauchlin said. “They’re using this as a lever to lower their valuation and change those costs.”

One could argue that in a sense the process has already begun. Alberta’s Conservative United Government passed legislation that allowed municipalities to cut taxes on specific wells by about a third last year.

Initially, the cuts would be reimbursed by the province, but municipalities said the program had been abandoned and they had to deal with the loss.

Boychuck said that despite the decline in oil and gas reserves, the level of wells in the mill and other facilities have remained unchanged for years.

“What the industry is really saying is that they have depleted their wells so far they cannot cover the operating costs. The wells have been made and all that remains is to be directed to clear rather than further plundered before bankruptcy.”

The Orphan Wells Association is an industry funded group that was created to clean up abandoned wells. They currently have 3,400 abandoned wells under their care and that number has increased by 300 since the beginning of last year.

