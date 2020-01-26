advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel Alab Pilipinas continued his inconsistent path and bowed to Mono Vampire [102-89] on Sunday night in the tenth season of the Asean Basketball League at the Caloocan Sports Complex.

Just three days after a poor performance in the 77:76 win against Hong Kong Eastern, the Filipino ball club fell back early and struggled to recover against the leading Thai squad.

advertisement

Prince Williams delivered his best offensive game for Alab with 23 points, and former mono importer Sam Deguara scored 18 points, but Nick King, who struggled to get the shape, scored just six points in the 2 of 17 shootout.

The king’s fights marked Alab’s poor performance at home when he suffered a second defeat in three matches against Mono, which cemented his top spot 9: 3. Alab fell to 6-4 after a third game in the last four games.

Mono shot 54 percent of the field, with imports Michael Morrison and Mike Singletary each achieving 23 points. Alab also found it difficult to curb Tyler Lamb and Preston Knowles, who each earned 17 points for the Thais.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement