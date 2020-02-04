advertisement

A total of 15 games in the Asean Basketball League will be postponed due to the new outbreak of the corona virus, the league said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the ABL emphasized that the safety of teams and fans is of the utmost importance.

“As the World Health Organization continues its efforts to investigate the global health emergency related to the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), local health and travel agencies in several countries have expanded their support for control measures,” the statement said.

“The league evaluates the situation on a daily basis as it appreciates the greatest possible security for its teams, players, employees and especially their fans.”

The ABL listed that the following games should be postponed to a later date:

Formosa Dreamers vs. Hong Kong Eastern, originally scheduled for February 8, 2020 to be played at Changhua County Stadium, Changhua, Taiwan Kuala Lumpur Dragons vs. Macau Black Bears, originally scheduled for February 9, 2020, to be played at MABA Stadium, Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Formosa Dreamers v Hong Kong Eastern, originally scheduled for February 9, 2020 to be played at Changhua County Stadium, Changhua, Taiwan Mono Vampire Basketball Club vs. Macau Wolf Warriors, originally scheduled for February 9, 2020 to be played at Stadium 29, Bangkok, Thailand Mono Vampire Basketball Club vs. Macau Black Bears, originally scheduled for February 12, 2020 to be played at Stadium 29, Bangkok, Thailand Macau Wolf Warriors vs. Hong Kong Eastern, originally scheduled for February 12, 2020 to be played at Zhongshan Shaxi High School, Zhongshan, China Saigon Heat v Hong Kong Eastern, which was originally played on February 15, 2020 at the CIS-Arena in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Saigon Heat v Macau Wolf Warriors, originally scheduled for February 16, 2020, to be played at the CIS arena in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam San Miguel Alab Pilipinas v Macau Black Bears, which was originally scheduled for February 16, 2020 and in Sta. Pink multi-purpose sports complex, Sta. Rosa, Laguna Macau Wolf Warriors vs. Macau Black Bears, originally scheduled for February 19, 2020 to be played at Zhongshan Shaxi High School, Zhongshan, China Formosa Dreamers v Macau Wolf Warriors, originally scheduled for February 22, 2020 to be played at Changhua County Stadium, Changhua, Taiwan Formosa Dreamrs v Macau Wolf Warriors, originally scheduled for February 23, 2020 to be played at Changhua County Stadium, Changhua, Taiwan Taipei Fubon Braves vs. Macau Wolf Warriors, originally scheduled for February 29, 2020 to be played at the Taipei Heping Basketball High School, Taipei, Taiwan Macau Black Bears v Hong Kong Eastern, originally scheduled for February 29, 2020 Taipei Fubon Braves vs. Macau Wolf Warriors, which were originally held on March 1, 2020 at the Taipei Heping Basketball High School, Taipei, Taiwan. “

Recent reports have claimed that the new corona virus, which is native to the Chinese city of Wuhan and has spread worldwide, has killed at least 425 people, including one in the Philippines and one in Hong Kong.

More than 20,400 people are infected in China.

