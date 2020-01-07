advertisement

Jeremiah Gray came up with big games when San Miguel Alab Pilipinas rebounded with a 101:96 triumph over the Taipei Fubon Braves Tuesday in ABL season 10 at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Gray ended the race with 17 points, including a large trio 58 seconds ahead to extend Alab’s lead to five points.

He also had two giant blocks on Fubon import OJ Mayo in the final seconds, which helped maintain victory for Alab, who improved to a 2-5 draw in the 10-man league.

“I thought our energy was so much better compared to the last game (against Macau),” said Alab coach Jimmy Alapag.

Sam Deguara, who scored just four points in last Sunday’s loss to Macau Wolf Warriors, also had a strong response with 26 points and 14 rebounds, while Nick King added 22 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Mayo, a former NBA number 3 who spanned eight seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks, ended the tournament with 35 points, while former Ginebra importer Chuck Garcia added 27 for the Braves, who won both games streak snapped. Fubon fell to 6-4.

Alab scored from eight points in the last 6:09 of the game, with Wyatt, King, Deguara and Gray scoring big.

The scores:

SAN MIGUEL ALAB PILIPINAS 101 – Deguara 26, King 22, Wyatt 21, Gray 17, Brickman 5, Caracut 5, Domingo 2, Vigil 2, Ganuelas-Rosser 1, heading 0.

TAIWAN FUBON BRAVES 96 – Mayo 35, Garcia 27, Esho 13, K. Lin 8, J. Lin 8, Hung 3, M. Lin 2, Tseng 0, Kuo 0, Weir Chern 0, C. Lin 0, Hung Hsing 0 ,

Quarters: 20-28, 44-44, 67-68, 101-96.

