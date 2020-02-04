advertisement

San Miguel Alab Pilipinas lost the most in Tuesday’s 10th season of the Asean Basketball League against Kuala Lumpur Dragons (91-63) at MABA Stadium in Malaysia.

Alab played his third game in six days and never led and followed with 31 delays on the way to his fifth loss in 13 games.

Will Artino led the dragons with 24 points and seven rebounds. He shot 12-of-19 from the field and also had three blocks.

Alab, who can win the Mono Vampire and Singapore Slingers after two consecutive hours of overtime, ended his run with two wins.

Nick King came to Alab with 13 points, but shot only 6-of-19 from the field.

The Dragons (5-5), who stopped a three-game slide, made 49 percent of their shots compared to Alab’s 35 percent clip.

The Malaysian team also scored 20 points on Alab’s 17 sales.

