SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A senior center in Lackawanna County has been closed since the first of the year and there is no gamble when the place near Clark’s Summit should reopen.

There really is nothing but bureaucracy to keep the Abington Senior Center close to the Clarks Summit. The center is busy transferring ownership to a regional park. This transfer requires officials from five different municipalities to register for the place to operate.

So far, all but one of the municipalities have done that.

The Abington Senior Center at South Abington Township is one of the busiest in Lackawanna County with nearly 700 members.

“My phone is off the hook, OK. We have seniors coming to work out here, I am one of those people. We have seniors coming to eat, art classes, tai chi, yoga classes,” said board member Richard Lenehan.

Lenehan is a member and sits on the board of the center. He says the center is transferring ownership of Clarks Summit Borough to the Hillside Park Association. The center is located on the land of the park. The regional Area Agency on Aging has agreed to take over all the activities of the center, but to advance that plan, all five municipalities contributing to Hillside Park must approve the changes.

Four municipalities are on board. The Clarks Green district is yet to put the matter to the vote.

Now that the closure is in the third week, the center staff must find other ways to make money. Tai Chi instructor Rickie Schmoyer still teaches in Jessup, but has since found a place in the Abingtons to invite students.

“It is so bureaucratic that, I discovered that they had known for a while that this was going to happen, so it is clear that the parties involved did not come together and rather rectify this,” said Schmoyer.

We have contacted the mayor and the Clarks Green city council, but have not heard anything. The members and employees of the senior center do not understand the robbery.

“As a senior, I believe that seniors have made the world what it is, and I don’t think they should be neglected and insulted in this way. I think that everything should have been done to continue this and it really easy to make transition. Because seniors, what are they doing now? You know? I find it insulting to them, “Schmoyer said.

Lenehan says that the change of ownership would not cost any municipality more money. He says he is sure that the bureaucracy will be cut off quickly.

“It’s just very important to us and I really hope they work on it.”

The Clarks Green City Council is scheduled for Wednesday from now on, there is no agenda for that meeting, so there is no word as to whether the council will vote to reopen the Abington Senior Center.

