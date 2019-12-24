advertisement

The galloping ghosts look out over the scoreboard and help their classmate Juwan Adams tackle childhood cancer.

Khalis Whiting and her Abington basketball teammates have a different perspective this Christmas. A perspective that changed when they used Kisses for Kyle to get in touch with two families in the area who have a child with childhood cancer.

One – George Hamlin – is a student at Upper Dublin High School. The other, Juwan Adams, is a senior at Abington. Both families received gifts and gift cards for the Abington-Upper Moreland game last week. It is the 10th annual game in which trainer Dan Marsh launched the project.

“It was an amazing experience,” said Whiting, the Ghosts’ second point guard. “I wasn’t familiar with the families, but I saw (Adams) at school a few times, but I never really knew the story until this came up and I researched it.

“He has a strong history and he’s such a strong young man to get through this. Every time I see him in the hallway he always smiles and is so positive. So you know – give it to his family.”

Adams, who has been fighting Hodgkin’s lymphoma since April 2016, relies on an allogeneic stem cell transplant.

“He has no options at the moment,” said his mother Andrea Adams. “We know with certainty that an allo stem cell transplant will cure him, but unfortunately we need a donor for this.

“We have tested all members of our family and nobody is a complete game, so we rely on Be the Match registration to find a donor. Unfortunately, minorities have very little chance of getting a full 10 of Find 10 match because we don’t have enough minorities in the registry.

“He had almost every treatment available for Hodgkin, including an automatic stem cell transplant, in which he donated his own cells in February 2017. He was in remission for about a year and unfortunately in May of that year we too found out that the cancer is back and has been spreading since May. “

Despite missing more than half of the past three and a half school years, Juwan has a 4.25 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society.

“Abington School District was really great at housing him, giving him tutors, and whenever he is in hospital, he gives hospital tuition,” said Andrea.

Juwan is the drum captain and lieutenant of Abington’s brass band, and since September, the month of Pediatric Cancer Awareness, the brass band has been wearing golden ribbons on their uniforms for four years.

Since his eighth-grade diagnosis, Juwan has been actively participating in cancer education in children. He has been organizing toy and book games for four years, which he presents to the children on his birthday in July at CHOP.

Juwan and his family were at the reception last week.

“It was great because Juwan never wants gifts,” said Andrea. “Financially, it is difficult to have a child with cancer – especially now that we have only one person working full-time, and it has put a lot of strain and it was so unexpected.

“To be honored by his school and colleagues, he was very excited and valued because many children (who fight cancer) have to give up school or their friends tend to leave.

“I want to thank the team and Abington students because it’s very easy to turn my back on children who are going through these things. These kids really gathered around him. This is one of the reasons why he struggles so hard to be in school. Sometimes he sneaks into school because he feels the love of his school and his peers. That was one thing he really wanted to do – to finish his senior year with his class. You really have gathered around him and this kind of thing gives him the extra boost he needs to keep fighting. “

According to statistics, Juwan has a 23 percent chance of finding a perfect match, but the Abington senior was proactive.

“When they told him how likely it was to find his match, he said he had to do something about it,” said Andrea. “It has set itself the goal of including a thousand people in the national register, half of whom are minorities.

“We carried out bone marrow drives. He is now an ambassador for Be the Match and has been an ambassador for CHOP for around two years. “

Juwan invites everyone to join his fight.

“People are beginning to wake up and realize that children have cancer. Every day more and more are dying. If they have the chance to do something, they should take every step they can,” said Juwan last autumn. “It was difficult at times, but I have my friends and family to support me.”

