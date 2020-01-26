advertisement

Matt McCaughey, Adam Andrews and Shane Kibler won individual titles for Ghosts.

HORSHAM – Matt McCaughey, Adam Andrews and Shane Kibler each won a single title to help Abington win the title at the Suburban One League American Conference championships in Hatboro-Horsham on Saturday.

McCaughey won his crown at 113 pounds, while Andrews won at 120 and Kibler at 145.

The spirits collected 191.5 team points to easily leave the second-placed Upper Moreland (117.5) behind. Hatboro-Horsham finished fourth with 115.5 points with Plymouth Whitemarsh in the team standings.

The Hatters had three individual title lists in Joe Martini (126), AJ Tamburrino (152) and Logan Flynn (220). The Golden Bears had no individual champions, but saw Charles Hogan (113), Chris Walker (138), Taylor Patterson (145), Owen Dunleavy (195) and Sean Fagan (285) each as second.

SOL Continental: Quakertown had six first places and won the SOL Continental title in Central Bucks West on Saturday with 271.5 points. Winners for the Panthers including Kyle Miller (120 pounds), Zack Lewis (132), Domenic DeFalco (138), Patrick McCoy (145), Micah Kunkle (182) and Jeremy McGuigan (285).

Central Bucks East finished second with 207.5 points. Marcus Chernyshev took first place with £ 152, Danny Eckley won with £ 220.

Other winners were Dylan Reinard (113) from North Penn, Eddie Galang (126) and Jarret Niedosik (170), Luke Wahlers (160) from Pennridge and Logan Green (195) and Teague McCormack (106) from Central Bucks West.

SOL National: Neshaminy had four first places and won the SOL National Tournament in Pennsbury against Council Rock South and Council Rock North on Saturday.

Winners for Neshaminy, who scored 165 points on 160 for CR South and 157 for CR North, were Eric Gross (113 pounds), Calvin Lederer (120), Zac Martin (138) and Gunner Spain (170).

CR South had seven finalists and two champions, Cavan Kinne (106) and Giani Gilch (182). CR North had four winners, Luke Lucerne (132), Sammy Hayes (145), Cameron Robinson (152) and Dillon Sheehy (160).

Other first places were Davis Lee (195) and Elijah Slaughter (220) from Pennsbury, TJ England (126) from William Tennent and John Klewin (285) from Bensalem.

