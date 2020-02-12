advertisement

Abhimanyu Mithun was confident that after the Ranji Trophy kicked off with Baroda, Karnataka had the upper hand. Karnataka has a lead of 80 runs in the second day, with three gates in hand.

“If we can get around 30 to 40 runs, we’ll have a lead of about 100 to 120. If we take wickets early on, Baroda will be under pressure. The game is in our hands,” he said.

Seventeen gates fell on Wednesday, but the field was by no means insurmountable, Mithun said. “As always, there was some moisture in the first session. It was also good to hit on it. We bowled well in the first innings and got them all out. But I think as a striking unit we should have done a lot better than I ( in the last session) I felt that it had slowed down a little bit. Hopefully we can see a twist (forward) as there are some cracks already, “he said.

Mithun welcomed the impact Prasidh Krishna had made. “Everyone knows how Prasidh bowls. He’s fast. Batsmen are even afraid to face the new ball against him. Hopefully he’ll get a five-fer in the second innings,” he said.

Mithu’s spell included an outbreak of three gates in four deliveries, with Krunal Pandya knocked out on the first ball.

“When Krunal hit, I knew I should give him a bouncer. The captain and I talked about it and got the result, ”he said.

