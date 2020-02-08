advertisement

From legendary footballers to the first female maritime engineers in Great Britain, the University of Abertay has been looking for the best factor for change in its 130 years of history.

In addition to influential graduates, the Dundee institution highlights innovative courses and achievements as part of a project to celebrate the 25 years since Abertay obtained university status in 1994.

The university launched a public vote to choose its main agent for change, highlighting 25 of its most important individuals and innovations.

Candidates include former student Victoria Drummond, who became the first female British marine engineer, legendary footballer and former Maurice Malpas, the world’s first ethical hacking diploma launched at Abertay, and the university’s nursing degree from the university, the first of its kind in Scotland.

Nani Bhusan Ghose, who left Calcutta in 1947 to study manufacturing in Dundee, paving the way for international students, and Lily Miller, Dundee’s first city councilor, are also featured.

The work of students at the Dundee Institute of Technology to help stop the decay of HMS Unicorn was also recognized.

Archivist Abertay Ruaraidh Wishart said, “This project has been exciting to work on and has allowed us to highlight individuals who have had an impact not only on Abertay, but also on Dundee and the world.

“Not only have we discovered individual stories of achievements that we were not aware of, but we have also discovered new details about stories that we already know.”

The shortlist for Abertay 25: Dundee’s Change-makers – Our Contribution to Technology and Industry, was chosen by 250 local high school students, supported by university research.

The winner will be announced on March 2.

Hope Busak, responsible for public engagement at Abertay, said: “I would like to thank our volunteers, the young ambassadors and the schools they attend for their involvement in this project.

“Not only has their work been invaluable, but their enthusiasm has been contagious.”

Vote at www.abertay.ac.uk/about/the-university/archive/first-of-abertays-firsts/

