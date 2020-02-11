advertisement

Aberdour residents welcomed the decision to reject Hillside School housing plans.

The Hillside owners have applied for a building permit to build 125 new homes on the land and have stated that the revenues generated will be used to provide a modern adapted school.

A total of 352 objections were received in response to the plans, including from the Aberdour Community Council.

advertisement

Community Council Chair Iain Fleming said, “It has been a long and uncertain period for Aberdour.

“The refusal was the right decision, especially when the developer had more than enough time to gather the supporting information.”

Council said there was not enough information provided on issues such as the visual impact on the surrounding landscape and protected species, and the risk of flooding and local amenities, particularly in this regard. which concerns noise.

A planning officer for the board said, “The request was the subject of many concerns raised by the planning department and many people consulted on a variety of important issues.

“The claimant has sought to address these concerns and the planning department has endeavored to provide him with the opportunity to address these issues where possible.”

Hillside School provides residential support for boys with behavioral problems. Officers previously stated that accommodation in the 200-year-old Hillside House and in buildings from the 1970s and 1980s was “of great concern” in terms of the regulation of child care, health and security and ongoing maintenance.

advertisement