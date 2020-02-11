advertisement

Emmanuel Adebayor has reunited with former Manchester City teammate Roque Santa Cruz at OIlimpia, and Yaya Toure is also linked to a move to South America.

The former striker from Real Madrid, Arsenal and Tottenham [35] has joined the reigning Primera Division champion for the 2020 season after playing at Etihad Stadium next to Santa Cruz between 2009 and 2010.

Olimpia’s president, Marco Trovato, said last Friday that he wanted 20,000 new members to sign up to announce Adebayor’s arrival on Monday, although the deadline was extended by 24 hours.



Shortly after Olimpia announced that 14,922 people had joined the club, he made the arrival of the former Togo international official.

Toure could be the next big veteran in South America. Rodrigo Codas, an agent who played a role in Adebayor’s move to Olimpia, claimed that the Ivorian representative asked him to help assess the market.

Toure, who joined City in 2010 from Barcelona and won three Premier League titles, played with Qingdao Huanghai in China’s second division in 2019 and is reported to be a goal for Olimpia’s rival Libertad, although a move to Brazil seems more likely.

“I want to be careful with Yaya,” Codas told Fox Sports Argentina. “He is a player who is ready to come to South America.

“He is very friendly with Adebayor, as well as with Roque or Carlos Tevez in South America.

“I think that if everything goes well, Yaya would go to Brazil because of the country and the finances, and because of the power of Brazilian football.”

“The corona virus scares many players who are in China and want to leave.”

