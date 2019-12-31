advertisement

Tuesday morning, the Good Morning America crew said goodbye to 2019 and welcomed “20/20” and 2020 respectively. ABC talents from the fields of news and entertainment welcomed the hosts of “GMA” to welcome a new decade with a glance back in the history of a franchise company that spans several decades and focuses on Barbara Walter’s iconic line “this is 20/20”.

The “GMA” team premiered the show at 8:00 am CET and asked, “Barbara … what year is it?”

From then on, years of footage of Walters rolling in her signature line rolled in, followed by some of ABC’s stars who gave the phrase its own twist. Sofia Vergara of “Modern Family”, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest said: “This is 20/20.”

So also the “Bachelor” candidates and Stephen A. Smith. Even Whoopi Goldberg tried it and asked, “Can I get the job?”

The parody comes at a good time for the flagship news show, which is in its 42nd season. Remarkably, “20/20” improved compared to 2018 in 2019: According to Nielsen data, the number of viewers rose by 8% from 4 million to 4.3 million. The ABC program hit NBC’s “Dateline” for the first time in three years in total viewers.

See how ABC’s Stars herald the New Year with an homage to Walters.

10 Best New York Theater Productions of 2019, from “The Sound Inside” to “Halfway Bitches” (Photos)

The wrap critic Robert Hofler lists this year’s top shows – and the original productions continued to surpass the revival.

10. “Are you feeling trouble?” by Mara Nelson-Greenberg (Off Broadway, Vineyard Theater) Female employees of a debt collection agency are harassed by the boss and other male clowns. The author’s witty dialogue undermines our expectations with every turn of the plot and several times in between. Nelson-Greenberg brings a great new voice to the theater. Directed by Margot Bordelon.

9. “Grief is the thing with the feathers” by Enda Walsh (From Broadway, St. Ann’s Warehouse) The playwright adapts Max Porter’s novel about a young widower grieving for his dead wife. Cillian Murphy flew through the character’s nightmare of pain in the most technically dazzling production of the year directed by Walsh.

8. “Ain’t No Mo” by Jordan E. Cooper (Off Broadway, public theater) The US government makes an offer that blacks should not refuse in this ultra-sharp and creepy satire. Cooper not only wrote the play, but also delivered one of the most unforgettable performances of the year when he played an airline employee out of hell. Directed by Stevie Walker-Webb.

7. “The Sound Inside” by Adam Rapp (Broadway) Mary-Louise Parker writes a storm in an addicting new drama that explores the creative process. Will Hochman’s Broadway debut is doing just as well as her difficult student in creative writing. Directed by David Cromer.

6. “Daddy” by Jeremy O. Harris (Off Broadway, Vineyard Theater and the new group) Regression and mutual exploitation are the hallmarks of an art scene between two men (Alan Cumming and Ronald Peet) with completely different backgrounds. “Daddy” is the piece that brought the “Slave Play” writer to the Yale School of Drama. Directed by the talented Danya Taymor.

5. “Gary: A sequel to Titus Andronicus” by Taylor Mac (Broadway) Nathan Lane cleared up a large, bloody, and inspired mess of political disaster. Mac’s crazy comedy manages to dramatically improve Shakespeare’s worst piece. Directed by George with total disrespect. C. Wolfe.

4. “Marys Seacole” by Jackie Sibblies Drury (From Broadway, LCT3) Two Jamaican nurses speak for a century and a half to give comfort to those who are not interested in them. This drama is the captivating sequel to the author’s Pulitzer Prize-winning “Fairview”. Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz with a harrowing fight scene.

3. “Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven” by Stephen Adly Guirgis (From Broadway, Atlantic Theater Company This drama in a homeless shelter for women is a female “Iceman Cometh” for the 21st century – and it’s more fun than anything Eugene O’Neill wrote. The play is full of big problems, of which Guirgis never turns into a sermon. John Ortiz heads the talented mammoth cast.

2. “Make Believe” by Bess Wohl (Off Broadway, second stage) Childhood trauma persists in a family even in adulthood. Probably her amazing game made it childproof by making the children an asset. Michael Greif certainly led her, and her adult colleagues were great too.

1. “A Strange Loop” by Michael R. Jackson (Off Broadway, dramatist horizons) The author defies the musical curse of wearing three hats: author, lyricist and composer. Jackson is outstanding in all three tasks in this musical when it comes to writing a musical. In a miserable year for new original tuners, “Loop” is the real thing. Stephen Brackett deliberately led the story like a master helmet.

For the second time in a row, original works instead of revivals were the must of the year

