ABC has promoted casting manager John Villacorta to senior vice president of talent and casting, the network said Thursday.

He joins Ayo Davis, who was promoted to executive vice president last year and has Disney under her jurisdiction. In this role, Villacorta will manage the casting process for ABC and provide casting strategies and services for the Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment. It works closely with the Disney + team on all written and unwritten content. He will report to Davis.

“John has been an integral part of our casting team for 15 years, investing in the process and people to build and maintain strong relationships with key talent across the industry,” Davis said in a statement. “I’m proud to put John in a position he has worked tirelessly for and deserves. His professionalism and dedication will continue to attract exemplary talent as we work for exciting and compelling titles for the ABC and Disney + brands to care. “

Villacorta first came to ABC Entertainment as a casting assistant in 2004 and has directed numerous shows since then, including the limited series “American Crime” by John Ridley; the mini series “When We Rise” by Dustin Lance Black and Gus Van Sant; “Scandal”, “Grey’s Anatomy”, “Marvel’s agents from S.H.I.E.L.D.”, “Once Upon a Time”, “Pushing Daisies” and the “How to Get Away with Murder” award with the Emmy ®.

He was also instrumental in the creation of the inclusive ABC Discovers: Workshop Week casting initiative and serves as the executive mentor for the casting pod in the newly created Walt Disney Television Executive Incubator program.

Before joining ABC, he started his casting career with well-known casting director Mary Jo Slater in television series such as “Undressed”, “Line of Fire”, “Threat Matrix”, “Frankenstein” and “The Last Ride” is a graduate the USC School of Theater.

