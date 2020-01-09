advertisement

ABC launched a music-related spin-off of “The Bachelor” titled “Listen to Your Heart,” network boss Karey Burke announced Wednesday on the Television Critics’ Association’s Winter Press Tour.

The show will feature 20 single men and women looking for love through music. They will sing songs individually and in pairs and explore relationships while living together and going on “Bachelor” dates with musical flair.

Burke confirmed that in addition to new faces, we can also see familiar faces from past seasons. She also hinted whether one of these familiar faces could be the singer Jed Wyatt from Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette”.

The series that connects “The Bachelor”, “The Bachelorette” and “The Bachelor in Paradise” in the franchise will serve as a bridge between “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette”.

Here is the official description of ABC:

“The eligible bachelors get to know their relationships while they live

together and go on bachelor style dates that focus on music. Once the couples commit themselves to everyone

Otherwise, it will be time to take your relationship to the next level. The harmony of the couples will be

tested through musical challenges, including live performances, judged by some of the biggest

Names in the music business. Ultimately, the couples whose performances show their love and

Devotion to each other will continue to be given the chance to nurture their relationships until just one

Couple stops. “

The premiere of “Listen to Your Heart” will take place on April 13th at 8pm in the ABC.

