Karey Burke, President of ABC Entertainment, emphasized that ABC would empathize with the TV genres to keep all programs up to date – live, without a script and in sports.

ABC may have written hits in scripts with shows like “The Conners” and “The Good Doctor”, but with the departure of “Modern Family” – which set the family-oriented brand of the network a decade earlier – Disney’s own broadcasting network forges a 2020 new identity.

“We focus on live and non-written programs,” said Karey Burke in her introductory speech on ABC’s TCA Winter Press Tour.

Live and non-scripted programs are the backbone of television on the radio, be it at live music events, reality TV or sports. Burke made it clear that ABC understands what works and how their network works best in a growing Disney television portfolio that now includes streaming services from Hulu and Disney +, as well as FX and Nat Geo cable channels.

To this end, Burke announced the next live musical: “The Mel Brooks Musical: Young Frankenstein”. No casting was announced, but Burke trusted that the beloved story would attract top talent for the event’s autumn debut.

“We talked to Mel about ‘Young Frankenstein’ and when he saw the Broadway musical he noticed that it was better for television,” said Burke, adding that Brooks’ exact wording was, “It belongs in Watch TV.”

Regarding the question of whether the production is approaching the original film or the Broadway musical, Burke said: “We are learning lessons from the Broadway musical and expanding it for television.”

This follows the previous ABC live specials “Live in front of a studio audience” and “The Little Mermaid: Live”, both of which held up well in the ratings, with the former adding a Primetime Emmy Award to the coat. The fall premiere of “Young Frankenstein” will keep it out of this year’s Emmys, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be an important piece in the network’s list of awards in 2021.

In addition to the live musical, Burke announced two game show revivals: “Supermarket Sweep” by Leslie Jones and “Who Wants to be a Millionaire?” By Jimmy Kimmel. Jones’ revival of the 1960s-era game show will begin producing the first season of 10 episodes in the spring. The release date will be announced later, while Kimmel’s prime time revival will take place on April 8th. On the occasion of the show’s 20th anniversary, Kimmel’s new “millionaire” will be moderated and filled with celebrities who play for charity.

“I always dreamed of being on Supermarket Sweep,” said Leslie Jones in a statement. “Seriously, I tried it on the show years ago. and after turning away I knew I had to take matters into my own hands. It is my ultimate story of salvation to bring the legendary ABC game show back to life! “

“(Original host) Regis Philbin came to me in a dream, asked me to do it, and promised me my own tie line if I did. I had no choice but to say yes, ”said Kimmel in a statement.

While the rest of Burke’s presentation also contained a lot of “bachelor” / “bachelorette” talk and confirmation that the ABC show “Oscars” would be broadcast again without a moderator, ABC inserted some messages via script and thus continued the 80s Years announced drama series “The Best Years” titled “The Best Years”. The new show focuses on the children of the main characters in the original series, but still shows stars like Ken Olin (Michael Steadman), Mel Harris (Hope Murdoch). , Timothy Busfield (Elliot Weston) and Patty Wettig (Nancy Weston).

