ABC Entertainment’s president, Karey Burke, opened her board meeting on the Television Critics Association press tour on Wednesday with a reminder of Silvio Horta, the inventor of Ugly Betty.

Burke described Horta as “incredibly talented” and called Horta a beloved member of the ABC family. “Our thoughts are with his friends and family today,” she said.

Horta, who launched America Ferrera’s “Ugly Betty” dramedy for ABC in 2006, was found suicidal on Tuesday in a motel room in Miami.

Horta’s family confirmed the news of his death in a statement: “Through his friendships, his love and his work in television and films, Silvio has touched the lives of millions of people. Silvio was constantly struggling with addiction and depression, but he always found a way to turn his struggle into laughter. He was a kind and handsome man. He may be gone, but his light will light up. “

“Ugly Betty” ran on ABC for four seasons before it went off air in 2010. Under the direction of America Ferrera, the series was an adaptation of the successful Colombian telenovela “Yo soy Betty, la fea” and revolved around an aspiring journalist who was about to fish out of the water in a glossy magazine. Horta was executive producer and showrunner in all four seasons.

In her own statement, Ferrera said that she was “stunned and heartbroken” by the news of Horta’s death. “His talent and creativity have brought so much joy and light to me and many others,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I think of his family and loved ones who are in such pain at the moment – and the whole ugly Betty family who felt this loss so deeply.”

In addition to Ferrera, the cast also included Eric Mabius, Tony Plana, Ana Ortiz, Mark Indelicato, Vanessa Williams, Michael Urie and Judith Light.

