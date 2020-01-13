advertisement

Huntsman was co-moderator of “The View” from 2018.

By Joanne Rosa

ABC News – Abby Huntsman announced that she is leaving The View to work with her father Jon Huntsman Jr. during his campaign for the Utah governor on Monday.

The 33-year-old daughter of the former US ambassador to Russia and former governor of Utah announced the news on Monday morning.

“Today I’m saying goodbye,” said Huntsman, adding that “she thought about it a lot.”

In addition to spending more time with her family, Huntsman will be the lead advisor for her father’s campaign. After her father’s run for governor is already in full swing, Huntsman’s last appearance as co-host of “The View” is on Friday January 17th.

When Jon Huntsman started his campaign, he came to his daughter to ask for help. During the winter break of “The View”, she and her family decided to leave the show.

“My top priority has always been my family and you taught me on the first day of my arrival,” said Huntsman during her announcement. “When you step back and think about life, think about your children, think about what you want to do every day to get going, and there is nobody I believe in more than my own father for I can now run politics and I get emotional because I love him so much. “

“He believes I’ll help,” she continued. “I couldn’t be more excited to help someone I love. It’s not often in life that you get these moments to fight for something that excites you so much.”

In its 22nd season, Huntsman was co-organizer of the talk show that won the Emmy® Award. She started her television career at ABC News when she did an internship at “Good Morning America” and “World News Tonight” at college. She later worked as a news assistant at ABC News in Washington DC and as a book assistant at “Good Morning America” ​​in New York City.

“I just want to thank you first of all because you are friends,” Huntsman said to her co-organizers on Monday. She also thanked Senior Vice President of Talent, Editorial Strategy and Business Affairs, Barbara Fedida, and ABC News President, James Goldston, for “trusting me”. She also thanked executive producers Hilary Estey McLoughlin, Candi Carter, Brian Teta and employees. “Nobody will see it, but they are the engine of this show. They make us look good every day, ”she said.

“I am so grateful for this opportunity and I am also very happy about the next chapter. Many thanks to all of you.”

Huntsman accompanied her father on his campaign trip over the weekend. She wrote her photo of them together on Instagram: “Back to my roots in Utah to advertise with this guy. Democracy in action. “

Jon Huntsman Jr. is one of the five GOP candidates for the governor of Utah. From 2005 to 2009, Huntsman was governor of Utah and then ambassador to China. He took up a position as Ambassador to Russia in 2017.

Hunstman also ran as a presidential candidate in 2012, but withdrew after the Republican primary in New Hampshire.

