An Abbotsford police officer who is battling brain cancer was given a police escort Friday as he left the community to begin his journey to the Ivy Brain Tumor Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Ryan Masales – whose nickname is “Chopper” – was heading to Vancouver, where he would spend the night before leaving for his escape tomorrow with wife Estelize and seven-year-old son Ryder.

They were escorted to Vancouver by about 50 members of the Vancouver and Abbotsford police departments.

Ryan was diagnosed with a stage 4 aggressive brain tumor in September 2016, and exhaled all conventional treatments in Canada.

His form of cancer – glioblastoma multiforme – is the same that took the life of the tragically Hip Gord Downie singer and US Senator John McCain.

A GoFundMe campaign was organized in October by Estelize to raise about $ 200,000 in costs to get treatment in Arizona that includes brain surgery, an MRI and some blood labs not included in Canada’s medical services plan.

That fundraiser has, to date, brought in about $ 162,000.

Estelize posted on the GoFundMe page Dec. 15 that the Arizona hospital was ready to begin the process for them – though the family still needs to raise more funds – and that Ryan’s surgery was scheduled for January 15.

“Thank you all for helping give Ryan a second chance at life. I am very grateful to you all,” Estelize wrote on December 18th.

Ryan’s police career includes working for the Abbotsford Police Department, the Vancouver Police Department, the Combined Forces Combined Task Force and the UN Secrecy Program.

The online campaign can be found by searching for “Fight Chopper” at gofundme.com. Money transfers can also be sent to estelize@gmail.com.

HAPPENING NOW- Sending positive videos w AbbyPD’s Ryan Masales, aka Chopper, as he leaves @City_Abbotsford to begin his journey at @IvyBrainTumCtr, Arizona! #FightChopper # StrengthInCommunity @ VancouverPD

For more information: https://t.co/VfaY4FlisM pic.twitter.com/jL9uZ5IUK8

– Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) January 3, 2020

